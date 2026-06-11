T Armand Membou Seeks to Continue His Upward Climb in 2nd Jets Season

The Jets' offensive line is a good conversation starter for fans, not to mention a good drive starter for the offense. And as for individuals on that unit, second-year RT Armand Membou's name has been bandied about quite a bit by teammates.

HC Aaron Glenn acknowledges that there has "been some sense of urgency with him as far as, how do I take my game to the next level, what are the things I have to do to be able to be one of the top offensive linemen in this league?"

C Josh Myers had a bold take on his younger, bigger (6-4, 332) linemate, saying in his recent media session: "Membou has the ability to be, like, great, great great, one of the greats," adding that "there's a lot that needs to happen between now and then, but he's got the talent, he's got the mentality."

To all of this, Membou said Wednesday following the Jets' OTA practice that he appreciates the compliments but he's not a finished product.

"It means a lot for one of my teammates to think that highly of me," he said of Myers' remarks. "I just want to keep improving."