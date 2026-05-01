VJ Payne a Value Play for the Jets in NFL Draft

It was a surprise to many that Kansas State S VJ Payne was still on the draft board in the seventh round after 227 picks.
Both The Athletic's Dane Brugler and NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein gave Payne a Round 4-5 grade. ESPN's Matt Miller ranked Payne his No. 136 overall player. So Payne, the Jets' final selection on draft weekend in Round 7, was more than just a dart throw.
Miller wrote: "Payne was one of the biggest value plays in the draft, with the Jets getting a 92-pick benefit with this selection. A hard-hitting safety with 4.4 speed, he'll have to excel on special teams first, but there might be room in this secondary for a player with his size (6-3, 206 pounds), speed and traits."
From 2022-25, Payne started 42 games for the Wildcats and his 52 career games were tied for 11th in school history. He made 41 consecutive starts to end his collegiate career, which was the longest streak on the team. In 12 starts last season, Payne totaled 59 tackles, 3 TFL and an INT. He tied for the team with lead with 2 FF.
At the NFL Combine, Payne blazed to a 4.4 time in the 40-yard dash, added a 10-7 broad jump and a 35-inch vertical jump. The second-tallest safety in the 2026 class has an arm length of 33¾ inches, so he has the size the Jets covet plus the speed to match.
"My speed," he said when asked about his strengths. "I know how to use my length to my advantage. And then, also, my versatility. I know how to play man coverage on bigger tight ends, also line up against shiftier receivers, if that's the case. But you know, just my versatility and knowing how to use all my skillsets, honestly."
Check out photos of the players from the 2026 Jets draft class creating takeaways and sacks.
A team captain last season, Payne ranked third on the team in tackles and had 10 stops at Utah and a season-high 11 tackles at Arizona State. He enjoys delivering punishment in the box and matching up with athletic tight ends down the field.
"Most of the time tight ends usually just push-off or use their big body frame, use their catch radius to their advantage, box you out," he said. "But you know, with somebody that's my size, I'm able to get my hands in there, get physical with them at the line of scrimmage. So, I'll say I do cherish those moments going against tight ends and I honestly love them."
Payne, a Gainesville, GA, native, played linebacker at Buford HS and was a member of three straight Class 6A championship teams. An elite track athlete, Payne finished third at the 2022 state championships in the 300-meter hurdles (37.79 seconds) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.25). He was the 106th-ranked linebacker in the 2022 class and appeared in 14 games (4 starts) for Kansas State his freshman campaign. From 2023-25, Payne was a lineup fixture and started in 38 games and recorded 180 tackles, 13 PD, 9.5 TFL, 4 FF and 4 INT.
"Being at linebacker in high school, I would say it helped me bring out my physicality going into college," Payne said. "And then also with run fits and knowing where to fit, being precise in what I'm doing in the run fit aspect and then brings out my physicality playing linebacker."
Payne will join a transformed safety room that will be bolstered by the offseason additions of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton. Malachi Moore also flashed as a rookie last season and the club re-signed veteran Andre Cisco. Not only will Payne join the competition on defense, he figures to be an intriguing option for special teams coordinator Chris Banjo.
"Height, weight, speed, clean makeup, has ball production," said GM Darren Mougey. "A safety who can really run."