VJ Payne a Value Play for the Jets in NFL Draft

A team captain last season, Payne ranked third on the team in tackles and had 10 stops at Utah and a season-high 11 tackles at Arizona State. He enjoys delivering punishment in the box and matching up with athletic tight ends down the field.

"Most of the time tight ends usually just push-off or use their big body frame, use their catch radius to their advantage, box you out," he said. "But you know, with somebody that's my size, I'm able to get my hands in there, get physical with them at the line of scrimmage. So, I'll say I do cherish those moments going against tight ends and I honestly love them."

Payne, a Gainesville, GA, native, played linebacker at Buford HS and was a member of three straight Class 6A championship teams. An elite track athlete, Payne finished third at the 2022 state championships in the 300-meter hurdles (37.79 seconds) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (14.25). He was the 106th-ranked linebacker in the 2022 class and appeared in 14 games (4 starts) for Kansas State his freshman campaign. From 2023-25, Payne was a lineup fixture and started in 38 games and recorded 180 tackles, 13 PD, 9.5 TFL, 4 FF and 4 INT.

"Being at linebacker in high school, I would say it helped me bring out my physicality going into college," Payne said. "And then also with run fits and knowing where to fit, being precise in what I'm doing in the run fit aspect and then brings out my physicality playing linebacker."

Payne will join a transformed safety room that will be bolstered by the offseason additions of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton. Malachi Moore also flashed as a rookie last season and the club re-signed veteran Andre Cisco. Not only will Payne join the competition on defense, he figures to be an intriguing option for special teams coordinator Chris Banjo.