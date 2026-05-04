Does Darrell Jackson Jr. Need GPS on Road to NFL? He Can Consult an Expert Travel Guide

"We've been saying this throughout the week, guys that have won," HC Aaron Glenn said about the types of players the Jets were seeking out in this draft. "And there's a number of different types of guys that we got. We got some huge men to play for us.

"And with DJ, with Coop [sixth-round G Anez Cooper], those guys are really good developmental linemen that we can have, to look at the guys we have and be able to learn to get better."

Darrell Jackson is ready for that test, even though he took a different road to the pros than his uncle. Darrell didn't play football until his junior year at Gadsden County (FL) HS. From there, **The Athletic detailed his journey** — he committed, then decommitted to Tennessee, committed to Maryland, played a year, then entered the transfer portal, going from the Terps to the 'Canes of Miami for a year, then re-entered the portal for FSU and home, to be nearer to his mom, who was battling a serious illness,

"I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do in life," he said of his scholastic days when he was contemplating his next football step. "My high school head coach, he led me to play football. I was 6-2, 190, really didn't have any guidance. He just gave me the momentum and belief to go do it.:"