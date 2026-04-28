Jets Checked Several Boxes in 2026 NFL Draft

The Jets got aggressive late in the first round. With Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. still on the board, GM Darren Mougey started calling teams and he found a trade partner in the San Francisco 49ers. After taking Sadiq, the Jets were still able to get a top wideout in Cooper. Lethal with the ball in his hands, Cooper Jr. forced 24 missed tackles last season according to Pro Football Focus.

"I thought there were scenarios where Sadiq could have gone 14 or 15 and they might have taken Omar Cooper Jr. at 16," Pelissero said. "Instead, they trade back and they get him at 30. For the Jets needing to get an influx of talent on offense, build out those playmakers for whoever the quarterback is going to be, and we'll see what they do in this draft. Obviously, next year they have three first-round picks in 2027 as well. They're going to get the franchise quarterback, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Kenyon Sadiq, Omar Cooper Jr. -- this is how you build the nest for that guy to succeed."

Geno Smith will have the first chance to succeed with an offensive skills group that has had a serious talent infusion. While the Jets have a massive 2027 draft bounty, they cashed in on what was the league's best draft capital heading into last weekend.

"I thought they did a great job addressing their needs," said NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson. "They got the best pass rusher in this year's draft in David Bailey out of Texas Tech, the natural. He understands how to get to the quarterback and a very efficient rusher. He understands how to bend the corner and bring the quarterback down. That's a powerful rusher, that's a guy that [can] change the game. That's a guy that can help your defensive backs get interceptions by putting pressure on the quarterback.