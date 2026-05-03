ECAC Coaches Reflect on a Historic First Season: 'The Moment Everything Changed' 

The inaugural season of the ECAC/Jets Women's Flag Football League culminated this weekend at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. Marymount captured the eight-team tournament with a 37-26 win over Franciscan and claimed the "The Betty" trophy which honors Betty Wold Johnson's enduring spirit of compassion, service and meaningful impact. The two-day championship weekend, supported by Johnson & Johnson, marks the end of a 3-month season where the Jets and the ECAC have established a foundation for the future of women's college flag football.
"The support from Woody Johnson and the New York Jets has been game-changing," said Eastern HC Amanda Ruller. "When an NFL organization invests in women's flag football, it sends a powerful message that this sport matters and that these athletes matter. Their commitment goes beyond visibility, they're actively helping build a sustainable pathway for girls to grow, compete, and pursue football at higher levels. That kind of backing accelerates progress and creates real opportunities, and it's something that will have a lasting impact on the future of the game."
Fifteen colleges participated in the ECAC's first flag season with all teams required to play 12 conference games prior to the playoffs. Next year, the conference will add more members and will host its postseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. On a historic final weekend, we spoke with several head coaches after the league's successful first year as the largest women's college flag football league in the nation.
Abby Haynie, Allegheny College
"I would like this inaugural season in the ECAC to be remembered by the progress. The remarkable progress made by players week to week as well as the amazing progress the organization has made as a whole to drive this sport, and women, forward. The pathway to girls playing flag football from a young age to into their adult years has never been more clear."
Amanda Ruller, Eastern University
"I want this inaugural ECAC season to be remembered as the moment everything changed, when opportunity met preparation and women's flag football took a major step forward. This wasn't just about wins and losses; it was about setting a standard, building something from the ground up, and proving that this game belongs at the collegiate level. We laid the foundation for future athletes to dream bigger, compete harder, and know there's a real pathway for them in this sport. Years from now, I hope people look back and say this is where it all started."
Check out photos from the semifinals and championship of the first ever ECAC women's flag football playoffs.
Connor Arlia, Franciscan University
"The platform this season gave these women is just amazing. They've made memories that will last a lifetime. The Jets involvement has created an energy and excitement that I don't think any of these women would have ever anticipated when they first began playing flag football. It's been phenomenal."
Mandrele Hansford, Kean University
"It was a time of incredible excitement, teamwork, and unforgettable moments. It's a season where student-athletes pushed their limits, fans and families showed their steadfast support, and everyone involved contributed to making it a remarkable journey. Let's celebrate the spirit of competition, the joy of new experiences, and the friendships forged along the way. Here's to a season filled with passion, dedication, and countless memories that inspire us for years to come!
Jimmy Barbarise, Long Island University
"This was about setting the standard, building the culture of excellence, respect. And more importantly, the opportunity for female athletes. I want it remembered as the year their voices, their talents, and their passion for women's flag took center stage."
Check out photos of Marymount being crowned the first ever ECAC women's flag football conference champions.
Zach Helsley, Mercyhurst University
"I want this inaugural season to be remembered as the turning point that helped shape the future of women's college flag football. It has set the stage for what's ahead and showcased the beauty beaty of the game. This season has established a standard that future programs will build on. I hope people look back and see this season as the foundation that created real opportunities and a lasting pathway for young women in the sport. This should be proof that this sport has staying power at the collegiate level."
"This league is creating meaningful opportunities for young women to compete, thrive, and shine in the game of football. Their commitment to the sport sends a powerful message that women's flag football isn't just growing- it's here to stay."
Jim Kelly, Montclair State University
"This inaugural season empowered young women student-athletes with an amazing experience. The opportunities presented by the ECAC and league enabled each school to create a legacy and journey of development in the great game of women's flag football."
Lawrence Kovacs, St. Joseph's University
"We should be remembered as pioneers and forward thinkers. We are leading the charge for our sport. There will be much bigger things to come in college sports for women's flag football, but we were the first. When the school year started at St. Joseph's University, this opportunity would have been considered as unimaginable for the young women on our roster."