ECAC Coaches Reflect on a Historic First Season: 'The Moment Everything Changed' 

The inaugural season of the ECAC/Jets Women's Flag Football League culminated this weekend at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, NJ. Marymount captured the eight-team tournament with a 37-26 win over Franciscan and claimed the "The Betty" trophy which honors Betty Wold Johnson's enduring spirit of compassion, service and meaningful impact. The two-day championship weekend, supported by Johnson & Johnson, marks the end of a 3-month season where the Jets and the ECAC have established a foundation for the future of women's college flag football.

"The support from Woody Johnson and the New York Jets has been game-changing," said Eastern HC Amanda Ruller. "When an NFL organization invests in women's flag football, it sends a powerful message that this sport matters and that these athletes matter. Their commitment goes beyond visibility, they're actively helping build a sustainable pathway for girls to grow, compete, and pursue football at higher levels. That kind of backing accelerates progress and creates real opportunities, and it's something that will have a lasting impact on the future of the game."

Fifteen colleges participated in the ECAC's first flag season with all teams required to play 12 conference games prior to the playoffs. Next year, the conference will add more members and will host its postseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. On a historic final weekend, we spoke with several head coaches after the league's successful first year as the largest women's college flag football league in the nation.

Abby Haynie, Allegheny College

"I would like this inaugural season in the ECAC to be remembered by the progress. The remarkable progress made by players week to week as well as the amazing progress the organization has made as a whole to drive this sport, and women, forward. The pathway to girls playing flag football from a young age to into their adult years has never been more clear."