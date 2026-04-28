Jets Did Their Homework on Round 4 Pick, QB Cade Klubnik

Klubnik, 22, played in 12 games last season for the Tigers (7-6, 4-4 ACC) and completed 257-of-392 passes (65.6%) for 2,943 yards with 16 TDs and 6 INT. Klubnik (6-2, 207) was the fifth quarterback to be drafted, following No. 1 overall Fernando Mendoza (Las Vegas), Ty Simpson (LA Rams), Carson Beck (Arizona) and Drew Allar (Pittsburgh).

"I've been a football fan for a long time, so I'm obviously very aware [of the Jets' quarterback history]," Klubnik said after being selected by the Green & White. "But I'm excited to go to work. It's a new staff, it's a new program, it's a new culture, and it's going to be a new roster. So, let's go to work."

Klubnik will compete for the No.2 signal-caller spot behind veteran Geno Smith, 35. Brady Cook, an undrafted free agent last year, and Bailey Zappe, signed in the offseason are the other QBs in the room, for now.

"Obviously we brought in Geno to be our starter, and I'm not going to put a cap on him on how many years he can play, so I don't even go into the fact of he's here [signed] for a year," HC Aaron Glenn said. "As long as he's producing, as long as he's the best guy, he's going to continue to play.