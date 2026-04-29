Notebook | Jets GM Darren Mougey's Revamped Process Laid Groundwork for Draft Success

*'Trader' Mouge Does His Thing *In only his second season with the Green & White, Mougey has earned notice and compliments around the NFL for many of his shrewd player moves, particularly the way he's manipulated the Jets' board over two drafts with six trades, but especially this year.

It started early in Pittsburgh when the Jets sent the No. 33 and No. 179 picks to San Francisco to jump back into the first round and nab Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 30.

"I think it's something that I've talked about before is, when you have targets, you identify guys you like, you love, you go get them," Glenn said Thursday night after the Jets on Day 1 added Bailey, elite TE Kenyon Sadiq and Cooper. "And that's exactly what we did. Man to get three first-round picks and the caliber [of] guys that we got, the personality, the mentality, the football character, all those things are huge, bringing those guys on our team."

Mougey then traded a pair of fourth-round picks (Nos. 128 and 140) to Cincinnati to move up 18 spots to take Clemson QB Cade Klubnik at No. 110. And he wasn't done, sending two picks to the Seahawks – No. 199 (Round 6) and No. 242 (Round 7) -- moving up 11 slots to take Miami's massive G Anez Cooper (6-4, 335) at No. 188. If you are scoring at home, Mougey has acquired 18 draft picks and traded 20 picks (13 of those which have been sixth- or seventh-rounders.)

Overhauling the System

Though Mougey didn't get into the details of exactly how the Jets changed things, he praised his staff for energetically embracing his philosophy.