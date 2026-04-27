After NFL Draft, Jets Will Turn Attention to RB Breece Hall 

Under terms of the non-exclusive tag, which the Jets exercised on March 3, Hall and his people are currently free to negotiate a deal with other NFL teams. The Jets, however, retain the right to match any potential offer. If they opt to decline a match, the team that acquires Hall would have to compensate the Jets with a pair of (edge David Bailey at No. 2, TE Kenyon Sadiq at No, 16 and WR Omar Cooper Jr., Jr at No. 30 after trading back into the first round) in last week's draft, the Green & White currently also own three first-rounds selections in next year's draft. If, however, Hall plays through the 2026 NFL season without reaching a long-term deal with the Jets, he could become an unrestricted free agent.