After NFL Draft, Jets Will Turn Attention to RB Breece Hall 

After the completion of the NFL Draft on Saturday night, Jets GM Darren Mougey referred to a "list of things" he now needs to turn his attention to. At or near the top of that list is trying to hammer out a long-term contract for back Breece Hall.
"I anticipate addressing the Breece Hall contract stuff," Mougey said sitting beside HC Aaron Glenn after completing their three-day marathon. "I mean, I got a list of things we got to turn the page from on the draft and address next week. I've got a list of things to get to next week, that being one of them. I want to have discussions internally, have discussions with Breece's party before saying much more. But yeah, I anticipate kind of turning my attention to Breece and that contract situation. We'll address it internally and see where it goes."
Where it goes could be one or two places: Either the Jets reach a long-term agreement with Hall and his representatives before July 15 or the fifth-year backfield workhorse plays the 2026 season under a reported $14.3 million non-exclusive franchise tag rate.
Under terms of the non-exclusive tag, which the Jets exercised on March 3, Hall and his people are currently free to negotiate a deal with other NFL teams. The Jets, however, retain the right to match any potential offer. If they opt to decline a match, the team that acquires Hall would have to compensate the Jets with a pair of (edge David Bailey at No. 2, TE Kenyon Sadiq at No, 16 and WR Omar Cooper Jr., Jr at No. 30 after trading back into the first round) in last week's draft, the Green & White currently also own three first-rounds selections in next year's draft. If, however, Hall plays through the 2026 NFL season without reaching a long-term deal with the Jets, he could become an unrestricted free agent.
"I haven't had a lot of discussion since the tag with them," Mougey said referring to Hall's reps. "I think we made a good attempt to get something done. We weren't able to, and we're like, OK, we'll use the tag for now, knowing that we have time. And since then, we've both respected the space and [I'm] thankful to his party, they've allowed me to just focus my attention on the draft."
Hall eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards last season (1,065 yards) for the first time in his professional career. He's the first Jets RB since Chris Ivory surpassed 1,000 rush yards in 2015. Hall also hauled in 36 receptions for 350 yards, totaling 1,415 yards from scrimmage with 5 total TDs.
See photos of the 2026 NFL Draft class, including Edge David Bailey (Texas Tech), TE Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana), DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State), QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson), G Anez Cooper (Miami (FL)) and DB VJ Payne (Kansas State).