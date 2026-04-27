Jets Receive High Marks in 2026 Draft Grades

Grade: B+

"The Jets ended the David Bailey vs. Arvell Reese pre-draft debate by selecting Bailey, a Stanford grad who terrorized quarterbacks for Texas Tech last season with a quick first step and consistent effort. "Sadiq the Freak" was a solid mid-first round pick who could be a major mismatch for defenses if he becomes a consistent pass-catcher. Cooper was an excellent pick-up late in the first; giving a fifth-round pick to San Francisco to acquire his speed and strength after the catch was a bargain. Because the Jets moved up from Round 2 for Cooper and made an ill-fated trade of their third-round pick for Haason Reddick two years ago, their only Day 2 pick was Ponds, a small but feisty defender who could be an excellent fit in the slot or outside corner in the mold of his new head coach, Aaron Glenn."

Grade: B+

"Jets fans ought to have mixed feelings about how the first round unfolded. It started with a couple of iffy picks and closed with a bang.

Renner noted the Jets already have an edge defender with inconsistent run-stopping skills in Will McDonald IV, so adding another in David Bailey might not raise the defense's ceiling as much as some think. Kenyon Sadiq is also the second tight end the Jets have selected in as many years after taking Mason Taylor in the second round in 2025.

Trading up for a third first-round pick arguably saved the day. That Omar Cooper Jr. was still available at No. 30 was a blessing for the Jets in their search to stack offensive playmakers. Cooper was widely mocked in the upper half of the first round but instead found a home just before the end of Day 1 in New York, where he will be an immediate starter opposite Garrett Wilson."

Grade: B