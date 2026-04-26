Jets Visit Familiar April Themes with Vigor During the 2026 NFL Draft

A third talking point would also be a familiar one, since it dominated all the edge chatter about Bailey vs. Reese, production vs. potential. Reese had his one season as a Buckeyes starter and 6.5 sacks. Bailey had four seasons of playing, three with either some starts or a lot of starts. His 14.5 sacks last year tied for the FBS lead and gave him 29 sacks for his collegiate career.

"We talk about both all the time, the production and the potential," Mougey said. "And it's nice when they have both and there's still growth potential for these players, which plenty of them have. But it's important that these guys are productive and a lot of them have that productivity."

Glenn brought the theme all the way back to the Ws.

"I think we've been saying this throughout the week — guys that have won," the HC said Saturday. "There's a number of different types of guys that we've got. So when you look at today, we got huge men to play for us ... with DJ [fourth-round DL Darrell Jackson Jr.] and with Coop [sixth-round G Anez Cooper]. Klubnik, just the experience he's had, as many games as he's won in high school, in college.

"But I just think overall we did a really good job of identifying the guys that we love, and we brought them here to this team to help us move in the direction we want to move."

Or put even more succinctly, Glenn summed it up with a bumper-sticker theme when he spoke with NYJets.com reporter Caroline Hendershot Friday night, team greats listening in from their huge Ring of Honor banners along the fieldhouse wall.