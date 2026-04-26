What Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn Saying About the Jets' 2026 Draft Class

Round 1, No. 2 overall: Texas Tech Edge David Bailey (6-3, 251)

After earning a bachelor's degree in science, technology and science from Stanford in fewer than three years, Bailey showcased a graduate level pass-rushing prowess at Texas Tech. The decorated edge appeared in 14 games for the Red Raiders and established career highs with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL. Bailey, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year recorded a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical jump and 10-9 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

DM: "We felt like he was the best pass rusher in the class and we really wanted to add pass rush and he's a clean prospect. He's an explosive athlete. He's got twitch, he's got explosion and he's got power."

AG: "He is a 6-4, 255-pound man with long arms who is explosive as far as his take-off. Not only can he speed rush, but he also has the chance to rush with power. The first-step quickness is obvious when you watch the tape. The way he's able to beat tackles around the edge, but don't take him for a guy that can just rush with speed around the edge. Man, there are several long-armed, power things that he's done within his game that allows him to be able to show that he can rush for power. So, listen, we're going to try to unlock everything that he can."

Round 1, No. 16 Overall: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (6-3, 241)

After the selection LSU TE Mason Taylor in the second round last April, the Jets went tight end one round earlier this spring with the addition of Sadiq. The Big 10 Conference TE of the Year and finalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's best tight end, set a Ducks record for TEs with 51 receptions last season. His 13 receptions of 20-plus yards was second-most among FBS tight ends.

DM: "Unique Sadiq, it's not often you see a guy 240 pounds running a 4.39. You see the speed on film and just giving us a weapon ,some versatility on offense to get in some "12" personnel, to get into different tight end packages and move him out. It should be really fun for Frank (Reich) and the offensive staff and good for the offense."