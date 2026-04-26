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2026 Draft

What Darren Mougey and Aaron Glenn Saying About the Jets' 2026 Draft Class

Green & White Added 8 Players -- 4 on Offense and 4 on Defense

Apr 27, 2026 at 08:30 AM
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Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

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Round 1, No. 2 overall: Texas Tech Edge David Bailey (6-3, 251)
After earning a bachelor's degree in science, technology and science from Stanford in fewer than three years, Bailey showcased a graduate level pass-rushing prowess at Texas Tech. The decorated edge appeared in 14 games for the Red Raiders and established career highs with 14.5 sacks and 19.5 TFL. Bailey, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Lineman of the Year recorded a 4.51 time in the 40-yard dash, 35-inch vertical jump and 10-9 broad jump at the NFL Combine.

DM: "We felt like he was the best pass rusher in the class and we really wanted to add pass rush and he's a clean prospect. He's an explosive athlete. He's got twitch, he's got explosion and he's got power."

AG: "He is a 6-4, 255-pound man with long arms who is explosive as far as his take-off. Not only can he speed rush, but he also has the chance to rush with power. The first-step quickness is obvious when you watch the tape. The way he's able to beat tackles around the edge, but don't take him for a guy that can just rush with speed around the edge. Man, there are several long-armed, power things that he's done within his game that allows him to be able to show that he can rush for power. So, listen, we're going to try to unlock everything that he can."

Round 1, No. 16 Overall: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq (6-3, 241)
After the selection LSU TE Mason Taylor in the second round last April, the Jets went tight end one round earlier this spring with the addition of Sadiq. The Big 10 Conference TE of the Year and finalist for the John Mackey Award, which is given to the nation's best tight end, set a Ducks record for TEs with 51 receptions last season. His 13 receptions of 20-plus yards was second-most among FBS tight ends.

DM: "Unique Sadiq, it's not often you see a guy 240 pounds running a 4.39. You see the speed on film and just giving us a weapon ,some versatility on offense to get in some "12" personnel, to get into different tight end packages and move him out. It should be really fun for Frank (Reich) and the offensive staff and good for the offense."

AG: "He is a unique player; he's a matchup nightmare. You can put him into a number of personnel packages and will be able to utilize him in certain positions. He can be the Z [off ball], he can be the Y [attached TE], he can be the F [move TE or H-back] for us."

Round 1, No. 30 Overall: Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. (6-0, 199)
According to Pro Football Focus, Cooper Jr. forced 27 missed tackles last season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation. His 13 receiving touchdowns were tied for the third-most in the FBS, and the second-most among all Power Four receivers behind only teammate Elijah Sarratt. Indiana went 16-0 and captured a national championship but its unblemished dreams would have probably ended without Cooper's acrobatic game-winning TD catch to complete an improbable 27-24 victory at Penn State on Nov. 8.

DM: "Omar Cooper was a guy that we had good grades. When we saw him there towards the end [of Round 1], an opportunity to give up a comp fifth, Pick 179, to get back up and get the fifth-year option and just make sure we got our guy -- we felt really good about. Again, to add another weapon, a guy that's got RACs, strong hands, can insert block, has a little versatility to play inside and outside."

AG: "When you talk about Omar, you're talking about a tough, competitive player. Once the ball gets in his hands, he does a really good job of breaking tackles and creating extra yardage. Man, he is legit when it comes to catching the ball. We all saw a play he made against Penn State, again a critical play at a critical time for one of those players."

Round 2, No. 50 Overall: Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds (5-8, 182)
The Jets had 6-7 players they liked in Round 2 when they moved down from 44 to 50 in a pick swap with Detroit. D'Angelo Ponds was one of those players and some pundits saw Aaron Glenn when they evaluated the fast, scrappy and opportunistic former Hoosier. Ponds, who played at James Madison in 2023 and then followed HC Curt Cignetti to Bloomington, started 15 games last season and collected 61 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 INTs (1 returned for a TD), a FF and a blocked kick.

DM: "We asked wide receivers that we interviewed, whether it's combine, all-star games, guys we bring in for visits, we often ask them like, 'Who's the best corner you go against?' Numerous guys, if they faced Ponds, all of them [said] Ponds. He's just been a productive football player despite the size limitations. He finds ways to get stops, he covers guys, he's one of the better tacklers in this draft, regardless of position."

AG: "He is a tough guy. The thing is -- you can't judge the heart. That's one thing that, when you start to talk to guys, you start to see guys play, you start to understand what the heart is about. I know he's a shorter corner, but again, his play speaks for itself."

The 2026 Jets Draft Class in Photos

See photos of the 2026 NFL Draft class, including Edge David Bailey (Texas Tech), TE Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon), WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana), CB D'Angelo Ponds (Indiana), DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (Florida State), QB Cade Klubnik (Clemson), G Anez Cooper (Miami (FL)) and DB VJ Payne (Kansas State).

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Mark J. Terrill
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Chris Seward
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Adam Hunger
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Mark Ylen
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Doug McSchooler
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Mike Stewart
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Brynn Anderson
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Charlie Riedel
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Scott Kinser
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Jay LaPrete
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Darron Cummings
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William Wotring
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Lydia Ely
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Michael Wyke
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Julio Cortez
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Matthew Hinton
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Colin Hackley
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Darron Cummings
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Peter Morrison
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Matt Marton
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Brynn Anderson
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Marcio Jose Sanchez
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Michael Conroy
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AJ Mast
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Darron Cummings
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Colin Hackley
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Round 4, No. 103 Overall, Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (6-5, 315)
After trading for D'Vondre Sweat in March, the Jets add another monster in Darrell Jackson Jr. Equipped with 34 3/4-inch arms and 11-inch hands, Jackson, an All-ACC honorable mention the past two seasons, started 24 games at Florida State and totaled 77 tackles, 7 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2024-25.

DM: "A big, physical man who's going to help us up front. He's got knock-back, he plays hard, he's an enormous, strong, physical man."

AG: "We got huge men to play for us. And you probably have heard me say -- mass kicks ass."

Round 4, No. 110 Overall: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik (6-2, 207)
The Jets targeted Cade Klubnik on Day 3, moving up 18 spots in Round 4 courtesy of a picks swap with Cincinnati. A career 64% passer a Clemson, Klubnik appeared in 49 games (40 starts) and threw for 10,123 yards with 73 TDs and 24 INTs.

DM: "An athletic quarterback who has played a lot of football. He's tough, he's got some moxie. Still young with a lot of experience. We really believe in this guy's upside."

AG: "Just the experience that he has, as many games as he won and as many games as he won in college. And he still has a ways to go to get to where he needs to be."

Round 6, No. 188 Overall: Miami G Anez Cooper (6-5, 334)
Following a pick swap with Seattle, the Jets moved up 11 slots in Round 6 and addressed their interior offensive line with Cooper. Stationed next to RT Francisco Mauigoa (Kiko's younger brother who went No. 10 o overall to the crosstown Giants), Cooper did not allow a sack on 816 pass blocking snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus.

DM: "A big, physical mauler. An offensive guard who can come in and add some size and add some physicality."

AG: "With DJ, with Coop -- those guys are really good developmental linemen that we can have and be able to look at the guys and be able to learn and get better."

Round 7, No. 228 Overall: Kansas State DB VJ Payne (6-3, 206)
An honorable mention All Big-12 performer the past two seasons, Payne started 25 games in 2024-25 and totaled 123 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 INTs and 2 FF. The big safety blazed to a 4.41 time in the 40-yard dash and his 33¾ arm length was the longest of any defensive back. He also had a 35-inch vertical and 10-7 broad jump at the combine.

DM: "Height, weight, speed, clean makeup, has ball production. A safety who can really run."

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