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2026 Draft

NFL Draft Calls | See the Moments the 2026 Class Became Jets

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

Apr 25, 2026 at 08:54 PM

Edge David Bailey (Round 1, No. 2 Overall)

TE Kenyon Sadiq (Round 1, No. 16 Overall)

WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Round 1, No. 30 Overall)

CB D'Angelo Ponds (Round 2, No. 50 Overall)

DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (Round 4, No. 103 Overall)

QB Cade Klubnik (Round 4, No. 110 Overall)

OG Anez Cooper (Round 5, No. 188 Overall)

DB VJ Payne (Round 7, No. 228 Overall)

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