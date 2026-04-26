2026 Draft
NFL Draft Calls | See the Moments the 2026 Class Became Jets
See Highlights of the Newest Jets
Apr 25, 2026 at 08:54 PM
Green & White Added 8 Players -- 4 on Offense and 4 on Defense
GM Darren Mougey & HC Aaron Glenn Add College Production, Speed & Winning to the Roster with Their 8 Picks
Green & White Acquire Pick 188 in Round 6 From Seattle for Two Selections
Green & White Acquire Pick 110 in Round 4 and Pick 199 in Round 6
No. 50 Pick Followed HC Curt Cignetti to a National Championship
D'Angelo Ponds Finds a Way; No Trades Materialized Late for Green & White
Green & White Acquire Pick No. 50 (Round 2) and No. 128 (Round 4)
After Addressing Early Needs, Expect GM Darren Mougey to Remain Flexible
GM Darren Mougey Jumped Back Into Round 1 to Add Another Elite WR