Throughout the offseason, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Randy Lange, Jack Bell and John Pullano will give their responses to a series of questions regarding the Jets.
Today's question: Who Is Your Favorite Jets Draft Pick?
EA: Wideout Omar Cooper Jr. GM Darren Mougey has often talked about "calculated aggression", and we saw that late in the opening round. He displayed a forward-thinking approach with the selection of Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 overall. Sadiq will provide myriad options for first-year OC Frank Reich. When the Jets made the Sadiq selection, two receivers had been taken off the board in Carnell Tate (No. 4 overall, TEN) and Jordyn Tyson (No. 8, NO). The Jets weren't scheduled to pick again until Friday evening, but Mougey wasn't ready to tap out of Round 1. The Eagles moved up and took USC WR Makai Lemon (No. 20 overall) and the Browns selected Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion (No. 24 overall). Late in the round, Mougey started making calls with the intention of moving up. He found a partner in San Francisco at No. 30, sending the Niners the 33rd pick and a compensatory fifth-rounder (No. 179 overall). Omar Cooper Jr. (6-0, 199), primarily a slot receiver last season who can also line up wide, is dynamite after the catch. Last season, he had 13 receiving TDs for the national champions and forced 27 missed tackles. The Cooper addition made the first round complete for the Jets. They got the best pass rusher in the draft in David Bailey (No. 2 overall), took maybe the most unique offensive weapon in the class with Sadiq and Cooper will provide a talent infusion to a room that is headlined by star Garrett Wilson and includes speedster Adonai Mitchell.
RL: I'm cheering for VJ Payne, the seventh-rounder from Kansas State. This young man's measurables don't seem to be Round 7 material. He's the 228th pick of the draft with a 6-3, 203-pound frame and 4.4 speed. Team captain last year, 25 starts last two seasons. OK, the draft analysts say he needs work on his tackling and play vs. the run. The glitter pass numbers (3 INTs, 6 PBUs) were tame. And K-State last year was 6-6 after going 28-12 his first three seasons so maybe the team didn't help his draft visibility? In any event, he looks like a late-day-three find and I'm rooting for Payne to have some staying power like other great Jets low-riders of the past. I can find a bunch of 228s and lower who had long Jets careers on offense — G Randy Rasmussen, C Joe Fields, QB Pat Ryan — and a few defensive dudes stand out, such as DT Jason Ferguson (also Round 7, No. 228, 101 GP and 83 GS in 7 Jets seasons). But safeties? Not so much. The list starts with Antonio Allen (Round 7, No. 242, 2012, 50 GP over 4 Jets seasons) and falls off from there. If we raise (lower?) the bar to picks from No. 210 down, Chris Hayes (Round 7, No. 210, 1996, 78 games and a ST force in 6 Jets seasons) pops. So I'll be rooting for the coming Jets teams to bring the Payne over the next several seasons, with VJ racking up experience and establishing his niche on specials and defense for the Green & White.
JB: When a guy is called a "freak athlete," it gets your attention ... or it should. TE Kenyon Sadiq is that dude. And the Jets confounded all those mock drafts when they made the Oregon physical specimen the No. 16 overall selection at the NFL Draft last week in Pittsburgh. At 6-3, 245, the Idaho Falls native brings unique talents and endless possibilities to the unit overseen by OC Frank Reich. The Jets could even go "12" personnel with Sadiq, Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert in the game. Sadiq can terrorize opposing defenses from the normal tight end spot at the end of the O-line, be split out wide to challenge smaller DBs or even take a cameo out of the backfield. With the Ducks last season, Sadiq, 21, caught 51 passes for 560 yards (11 per catch), 8 for TDs and was named a second-team All-American. Then at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in February his 4.39 in the 40-yard dash was the fastest time by a TD at the combine in more than 20 years. His vertical jump was measured at 43.5 inches, to go with an 11.1 in the broad jump. He's smart, he's big, he's humble -- he even paid a compliment to the Jets' Round 2 pick, diminutive DB D'Angelo Ponds, when Sadiq said Indiana's Ponds was the "best corner I played against all year."
JP: The way I feel about answering this question is the same way Darren Mougey felt about making the No. 2 overall selection, it's a no brainer, the pick is David Bailey. The Texas Tech pass rusher was the most productive edge defender in college football last season. As a senior, he totaled 14.5 sacks, the most in division 1, 19.5 tackles for loss and earned First-Team All-American honors. How will Bailey's abilities transfer to the pros? No one knows for sure, but several media members have comped him to All-Pro edge, Super Bowl 50 MVP and future hall of famer Von Miller. The two have almost the exact same build, both 6-3 and around 245 pounds, both ran and jumped similar times and distances at the combine, 4.51 and 10'9" for Bailey & 4.53 and 10'6" for Miller, both led the nation in sacks as seniors, Miller with 10.5 at Texas A&M, and finally, both were pick No. 2 overall. Bailey will be his own man and his own player, but if he can be anything close to the player Miller was, and the numbers suggest he might be, then he will easily be my favorite pick in the 2026 draft for New York.
See photos of the David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq and Omar Cooper Jr. receiving that to let them know they are being drafted by the Jets.