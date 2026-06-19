Aaron Glenn: Players Have Given 'Everything We've Asked' as Jets Head into 'Dark Period'

Aaron Glenn, in his wrap up news conference for mandatory minicamp and the entire offseason Thursday, provided an informative AG Talk on the difference between "like" and "love" when it comes to NFL teams entering their annual "dark period" while hurtling toward the start of training camp and the regular season.
"We had the players come in, and we had our team meeting, at which we discussed things that went on throughout the offseason and some expectations of what I want from the guys when they come back," the Jets head coach said after announcing, as is a league tradition at this time of year, the cancellation of the last practice on the camp schedule.
"The guys have given me, the coaching staff and themselves everything we've asked during the offseason. Their work has been outstanding. I like where they're at. But I told the guys I want to love where they're at. And to love it, it's going to take some time."
That time comes in July and August as the Jets polish and prepare their product for Sunday afternoons in the fall. Glenn explained that while camp is camp, he'll change some things up from his first training camp as head coach last year.
"There will be some new wrinkles," he said. "I'm a big fan of not having the same thing over. I want to be able to shock the players' system of doing things different. Sometimes those things can happen at the spur of the moment, because of how the team is operating that day. ... What I want to emphasize are things like competitive stamina, being intentional in practice."
Glenn said there were "a number of terms and phrases" that he wanted to stress to the players in camp, tried and true verbiage that he expressed from the start of the offseason in January through Wednesday's second and last minicamp practice day.
He didn't itemize those terms and phrases for reporters, but it seems a sure thing what two of the items will be: "We want to shock the system" and "I do like where we're at" but also getting to the pont in late summer that "I love exactly where we are as a team."
Check out the top photos from the Jets 2026 Mandatory Minicamp
Glenn discussed a few specific topics during his final media availability for the next five-plus weeks:
First-round edge rusher David Bailey — He said the Jets' second overall pick of the April draft "has grown quite a bit. The thing we all know that stands out is his first-step quickness and his ability to rush the passer. We didn't have pads on so the physical part we couldn't see, but we know the way he strikes the bag, his length, his length, how strong he is, he's 250 pounds."
All that said, AG said he knows Bailey will continue to attack his weaknesses, through his own mental and physical attributes along with the help of DL coach Karl Dunbar and assistant DL/OLBs coach Cam Davis. Glenn: "I know he's going to work his ass off. He's going to be a really good player for us."
Primary backup to Geno Smith — The HC ran through his three competitors behind Smith on the QB depth chart. Bailey Zappe, he said, "has been around the league and has won some games." Brady Cook "is a second-year player who's still developing." Fourth-round draftee Cade Klubnik "was doing a really good job until he was out with a back [strain]. He was going to practice today." If the Jets had practiced, which they didn't.
But as far as naming the backup, Glenn said: "We're always going to create competition when it comes to that. ... I would never sit here at this time of year and say this guy or that guy is going to be the backup quarterback. We're going to to go into training camp" and let the QB candidates continue to battle.
Veteran leadership — Glenn earlier this week went to his baseball lexicon to describe the Jets being "strong up the middle" on defense with the additions of huge, still young DL T'Vondre Sweat backed by 10-years-plus vets Demario Davis at LB and Minkah Fitzpatrickat S. It was all a part of the Jets' plan to sign up "old guys" such as Davis, Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith.
"That was one of the things we were very intentional about, bringing in good players that are going to help elevate this franchise to where it needs to be."
Dark-period destinations — There wasn't much more for Glenn to say, to his players and to reporters and fans, other than goodbye as he sent his players off to parts unknown until later next month. And he said he was about to do the same with a couple of diversions of his own.
"I got this from my dad, who passed away years ago," Glenn said. "He was a workaholic All I saw my dad do was work. So I took on that trait of being a workaholic. My wife [Devaney] does a really good job of trying to get me balanced and making sure I have things outside of football to creaate a hobby. So I'll golf, and then I'll just go to the country and hang out, mess with horses, do things like that. So that's my happy place."
But we all know that the time will fly and everyone will be ready to gallop back to 1 Jets Drive to start year two of AG's stewardship of the Jets' onfield fortunes before we know it.