5 Buzzworthy Things Jets Players Said in Training Camp Week 1

Demario Davis on how the Lego pieces in the run defense are snapping into place ...

"We haven't even had T-Sweat out there with us yet, and we know what type of monster he is," Demario Davis told Eric Allen and Bart Scott on **Jets Training Camp Live** this week regarding the injured interior force T'Vondre Sweat. "But Harrison Phillips in the middle, Jowon Briggs, David Onyemata, those guys are setting the tone, playing with great hands and great feet, the way [DL] Coach [Karl] Dunbar has taught it consistently. You can see it showing up on the field.

"Then Kingsley Enagbare and Will McDonald IV on the outside, they're setting the edge. A good edge is like a firm foundation. You can build a defense on that."

Braelon Allen on the padded-practice tightrope all Jets must walk ...

The Jets' 240-pound RB bruiser said it's great to be back in pads, as the Jets were Monday for the first time this camp, but there is still a thought process that every player has to go through each practice while wearing the extra protection..

"There's a balance for sure that you've got to find because you're trying to protect each other," Braelon Allen said. "I kind of look at it in the way that in a game, what's a DB going to try to do to me? They're going to try to take my legs out. Obviously, they're not doing that in practice. In a game I would try to run this guy over, so I'm not going to do that to him because they're not trying to tackle me the same way that they would in a game.

"So it's like how do I practice my style of running with protecting them? And I think that's just kind of honestly branching off and trying to work on different parts of my game and trying to make people miss in practice and maybe throw a stiff-arm here or there that's not like super violent, but I'm still getting the work in.

"Yeah, it's definitely a balance. My coach wants to see me do what I do so that way he can coach it up in the film room, but I can't be as physical as I would be in a game."