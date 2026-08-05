NFL.com Lists Jets Edge David Bailey No. 2 Among Top 11 DROY Candidates

Bailey had 14.5 sacks in his only season at Texas Tech and in his three seasons at Stanford had 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles and 3 strip-sack forced fumbles. He is a big part of the plan of GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn to help the defense improve in all three phases: rushing the passer, defending the run and in the process helping to strengthen the defensive backfield in their efforts.

"I wouldn't necessarily say I feel pressure," Bailey said on Saturday. "It's in the back of your mind. You're the No. 2 pick, you know there's high expectations just from the fans and also from teammates and the staff and everything. But I try to not let that get to me. I try to say really nothing has changed, honestly.

"In terms of if I want to be the best, I've got certain things that I need to do."