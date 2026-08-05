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NFL.com Lists Jets Edge David Bailey No. 2 Among Top 11 DROY Candidates

NFL.com Ranks Most Talented Rookies on Defense

Aug 05, 2026 at 08:10 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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The Jets made David Bailey the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft in April, becoming the highest-selected defensive player taken by the Green & White in franchise history.

There are great expectations all around the Jets' defensive line and Bailey flashed his power, speed and smarts during the first week of training camp.

Bailey is also No. 2 in a list of 11 rookies who Dan Parr, senior editor of draft strategy at NFL.com, puts on his list of the top candidates to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Honors.

"As the first defensive player selected in this year's draft, Bailey's DROY chances are very strong," he wrote. "Some might even say the strongest of anyone on this list."

In his article, Parr points out that 5 of the last 7 DROY award winners were edge rushers, as recently as Micah Parsons. In addition, 38 of the last 45 award winners (84%) were top-10 picks; no DT has won since Aaron Donald in 2014; and no safety has won since Mark Carrier in 1990.

Through the Lens | Best Photos From the First Week of Jets Training Camp

Check out the top photos from the first week of the 2026 Jets training camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center.

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Bailey had 14.5 sacks in his only season at Texas Tech and in his three seasons at Stanford had 52 tackles, 19.5 tackles and 3 strip-sack forced fumbles. He is a big part of the plan of GM Darren Mougey and HC Aaron Glenn to help the defense improve in all three phases: rushing the passer, defending the run and in the process helping to strengthen the defensive backfield in their efforts.

"I wouldn't necessarily say I feel pressure," Bailey said on Saturday. "It's in the back of your mind. You're the No. 2 pick, you know there's high expectations just from the fans and also from teammates and the staff and everything. But I try to not let that get to me. I try to say really nothing has changed, honestly.

"In terms of if I want to be the best, I've got certain things that I need to do."

Many observers considered Bailey to be the most NFL-ready defensive player in the draft.

"While some coaches tend to avoid anything resembling high praise for rookies before they play their first snap, Aaron Glenn isn't hiding his satisfaction," Parr wrote, referring to Glenn's early comments last week, when the HC said the rookie has so far been everything he's expected.

"If Bailey's production carries over to the pros he could easily leave the other top defensive rookies in the dust," Parr writes.

He added: "Bailey might not be a complete package yet, with questions about whether he has the size and power to hold up against the run. There are too many checked boxes in his favor for him to be any lower on my list, though."

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