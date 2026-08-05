OUTFRONT and New York Jets Announce Exclusive, Multi-Year Partnership to Extend the Fan Experience Beyond MetLife Stadium

OUTFRONT Media, one of the largest and most-trusted IRL media companies in the U.S., today announced a multi-year exclusive agreement with the New York Jets.

Effective immediately, Jets advertiser partners can engage fans before, during and after game day through OUTFRONT's integrated offering of premium outdoor media, experiential activations and creator-led storytelling. Extending sponsorship beyond MetLife Stadium, the partnership connects brands with fans throughout the game-day journey—from transit hubs and commuter routes to the neighborhoods and destinations where fans gather before and after kickoff.

By connecting in-stadium sponsorships with OUTFRONT's digital network, brands can activate campaigns in near real time—responding to breaking sports moments, player milestones, rivalries and cultural conversations as they unfold. Participating brands also gain access to OUTFRONT Studios, the company's in-house creative team, which can adapt existing assets or develop original work purpose-built for IRL environments. Whether a sponsor is new to out-of-home or looking to optimize existing creative, OUTFRONT Studios can transform broadcast, digital and social campaigns into high-impact experiences for the street, the station and the stadium.

"New York Jets fans are among the most loyal in sports, and their passion doesn't begin at kickoff or end at the final whistle. This partnership helps brands connect with fans across the entire journey while unlocking faster, more dynamic ways to activate around culture in real time," said Stacy Minero, CMXO, OUTFRONT.

"Our fans are at the heart of everything we do, and our partnership with OUTFRONT creates new opportunities to connect with them in meaningful ways especially as we get back to football," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets SVP, Business Development + Ventures. "By combining our partners with OUTFRONT's expansive media platform, we're helping partners engage audiences throughout the region and creating experiences that extend the excitement of Jets football far beyond gamedays."

The partnership launches as sports marketers look to capitalize on a packed calendar of global sporting events. Following this summer's FIFA World Cup, during which OUTFRONT supported more than 115 brand campaigns across the tournament's 11 U.S. host cities, attention now turns to the upcoming college football and NFL seasons.

Legendary Jets' linebacker Bart Scott hosted a launch event during a Penn Station takeover to debut a "Back to Football," campaign featuring the partnership between OUTFRONT and the Jets.

"Together with the New York Jets, we're helping sponsors show up throughout the entire fan journey, extending their reach beyond the stadium walls and into the moments where culture, community, and fandom come to life. This is the future of sports marketing," remarked Chris Mallen, OUTFRONT's Vice President of Sports Marketing & Partnerships.