Jets RT Armand Membou: 'Determined to Get Better'

As a rookie last season, Jets right tackle Armand Membou knew he would need help adapting to the NFL after his stellar collegiate career at Missouri.

That lifeline developed quickly as Membou worked with veteran O-lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for much of training camp. But then AVT sustained a torn triceps, which ended his season before it began. The next thing Membou knew, he was exchanging glances with a different guy -- Joe Tippmann -- who had been locked in a competition with Josh Myers at center.

"I feel like we just were able to bond really quickly, just making that connection on the right side, and it definitely helped me a lot my rookie year," Membou said during a recent interview with team reporter Eric Allen and the former WR Quincy Enunwa. "I mean, obviously it started having AVT go down, but then to have Tipp come in and play the way he did all 17 games, it really helped me [to] have that chemistry with my right guard."

Membou (6-4, 332), the Jets' No. 7 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, came into the league highly touted and never disappointed. He started all 17 games (as did the other four members of the starting OL), and played 1,047 of the offense's 1,048 snaps. Along with LT Olu Fashanu, the team's top pick, No. 11 overall, in the 2024 draft, the Jets are set up for years to come with stability and excellence at tackle.

Any notion of long-term success collided instantly for Membou, 22, when the Jets opened the 2025 NFL season against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Membou opposite veteran T.J. Watt, an eight-time Pro Bowler at LB.

"It was like my first game, against T.J. Watt," Membou said. "Obviously I'm hearing everything about him. I've watched him before when I was in college and back in high school and stuff. So my mindset was just go out there and just go compete as hard as I can. Don't think about the noise."