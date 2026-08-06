Jets & CBS New York Extend Multi-Year Partnership

The New York Jets and CBS New York have agreed to a multi-year extension of their longstanding partnership, keeping CBS New York as the official broadcast home of the team.

The agreement includes exclusive local television coverage of all three Jets preseason games, weekly in-season shows along with original team programming and special content throughout the year.

"For nearly three decades, CBS New York has been a trusted partner in helping us connect with Jets fans across the region," said Hymie Elhai, President, New York Jets. "This extension builds on that longstanding relationship and allows us to deliver even more access, insights and exclusive content to our fans."

Throughout the regular season, fans can also tune in to a robust lineup of team-focused programming, including "Jets GameDay," "Jets Late Night" and "The Official Jets Podcast." The Official Jets Podcast will deliver new perspectives and expanded coverage of the team year-round.

The Jets preseason coverage begins on Friday, August 14 when the team hosts the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET). On Friday, August 21, the team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium (7:00 p.m. ET). The final preseason game will be the annual summer matchup against the New York Giants on Friday, August 28 (7:30 p.m. ET).All three games will feature Ian Eagle and Anthony Becht in the booth, with Otis Livingston and Caroline Hendershot contributing sideline coverage throughout the preseason. All games will air on CBS New York and stream on Paramount+.

The Jets-CBS New York partnership will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content produced by 1JD Films, including special programming that brings fans closer to the action than ever before.