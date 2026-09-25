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Garrett Wilson Looks Forward to Battling Former Jets Teammate, DJ Reed, in Week 3

Jets Pass Catcher: ‘We’re Going to Have to be At the Top of Our Game’ Against Lions

Sep 25, 2026 at 08:45 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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In the Jets' locker room,  there's a 3D Jets logo that hangs above the center of the space – below it, a ping-pong table. Thursday was one of the rare times the media walked in and Garrett Wilson wasn't in the midst of a heated battle against rookie backup QB Cade Klubnik, but that's because he beat the rookie before practice.

"Probably won't play him again until next week to sit on that good feeling for a little," Wilson said with a grin.

Competitiveness isn't reserved for just the field. The two ping-pong balls stuck in the logo above sit there as proof. Klubnik might usually win, but Wilson said he's getting better.

"I'm trying to get there, but he's a good opponent," Wilson said. "He can play man, he can play."

Wilson's intensity doesn't waiver when it comes to his preparation through practices during the week, games itself and even ping-pong. He hates to lose and if you ask him how he's played through the first two games, he'll just say "fine."

"One of the games that you feel like got away from you, you got a special chance to be 2-0," Wilson said about the Week 2, 20-17 overtime loss against the Packers. "But at the end of the day, we have an opportunity this week to go make it right and I'm looking forward to that."

Wilson's seen players come and go in the room around him. He's talked about how this year can be different, how much he likes the system OC Frank Reich has established, and this weekend in Detroit he'll go up against a familiar face – someone who was just two lockers down from him for his first three years in the league. Sunday will be the first time Wilson will face DJ Reed, who was a Jet from 2022-24, in a game.

"I haven't played against him unless he's been on my side," Wilson said. "Those were some of the greatest battles I've had. Him and Sauce [Gardner] at the time, it was fun. I look back on those days; I'll be thankful for it when we see him on Sunday because he's a heck of a player."

Once Wilson was done fielding questions from reporters, he planned to send Reed a text to "set the stage."

The Lions' defense has struggled and currently ranks 31st in the league in total defense. They're dealing with several injuries in their secondary, but Wilson, who has recorded 5-plus catches in nine of his past 10 road games, expects them to be "cleaned up."

"They do a lot coverage-wise, they like to send pressures, they stick to their shell. Honestly, they're really good at what they do," Wilson said. "We're going to have to be at the top of our game to exploit what they do."

And he knows Reed will match his competitiveness.

"Everything adds something to this," Wilson said. "We feel like we let one slip this last week, we're not 2-0. We've got to get the second win under our belt on the road, and not to mention it's a playoff team. Perennial top-half-of-the-league team, that I have no trouble getting up for."

Wilson had 11 receptions for 136 yards between the first two games, and he scored his first TD of the season in the third quarter against the Packers. The Jets will continue to feature him and he's "just trying to make sure I'm doing everything right so that when my number is called, I'm ready for it."

Wilson and Adonai Mitchell are only one of four wide receiver tandems in the league to each have 50-plus yards in Weeks 1 & 2 (per TruMedia). Detroit has allowed its opponents 457.5 yards on average and 10 passing TDs and Wilson wants the Jets' offense to "make a statement" this week.

"I feel like we've got a hell of a team, and we're excited every week to go out and prove that against whatever opponent we have," Wilson said. "I would just say that once we get out to where we thought we were going to be, let's make sure we stay there, let's make sure we stretch it."

Practice Gallery | Jets Build Towards Clash in the Motor City With Lions

The Jets hit the practice field Thursday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Lions at Ford Field.

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