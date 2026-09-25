Garrett Wilson Looks Forward to Battling Former Jets Teammate, DJ Reed, in Week 3

In the Jets' locker room, there's a 3D Jets logo that hangs above the center of the space – below it, a ping-pong table. Thursday was one of the rare times the media walked in and Garrett Wilson wasn't in the midst of a heated battle against rookie backup QB Cade Klubnik, but that's because he beat the rookie before practice.

"Probably won't play him again until next week to sit on that good feeling for a little," Wilson said with a grin.

Competitiveness isn't reserved for just the field. The two ping-pong balls stuck in the logo above sit there as proof. Klubnik might usually win, but Wilson said he's getting better.

"I'm trying to get there, but he's a good opponent," Wilson said. "He can play man, he can play."

Wilson's intensity doesn't waiver when it comes to his preparation through practices during the week, games itself and even ping-pong. He hates to lose and if you ask him how he's played through the first two games, he'll just say "fine."

"One of the games that you feel like got away from you, you got a special chance to be 2-0," Wilson said about the Week 2, 20-17 overtime loss against the Packers. "But at the end of the day, we have an opportunity this week to go make it right and I'm looking forward to that."

Wilson's seen players come and go in the room around him. He's talked about how this year can be different, how much he likes the system OC Frank Reich has established, and this weekend in Detroit he'll go up against a familiar face – someone who was just two lockers down from him for his first three years in the league. Sunday will be the first time Wilson will face DJ Reed, who was a Jet from 2022-24, in a game.