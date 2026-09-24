Jets Special Teams Unit Targets a Return to Its Standard

The NFL is a week-to-week league. There isn't a focus on the past, just the road ahead. As the Jets follow that road to The Motor City, the special teams unit is ready for a bounce-back performance against the Detroit Lions.
"This is a humbling league," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "It's a humbling league and last week definitely humbled us for sure. I think our guys have been doing a great job of putting last week to bed, knowing that this week we have to be at our best against a tough Lions team."
Isaiah Williams has been very intentional about how he's practiced moving forward, having muffed a couple of punts against the Green Bay Packers that were both recovered by . Between Wednesday and Thursday, outside of the reps he saw in practice, Williams caught 85 extra punts.
"This week has just been getting back to basics, getting back to the basic fundamental things and just getting extra reps," Williams said.
The unit hasn't wavered in believing their group is "special" and as a captain, Williams isn't going to allow a negative mindset to "creep in."
"Everybody in life goes through some adversity but it's like, who's the one who could get back up?" Williams said. "Who's the one that can keep working, that could block out all the extra noise?"
Banjo is confident that Williams, the Jets' 2025 MVP who was one of six players to record multiple punt return touchdowns last season, will rebound well. Even against the Packers, he showed resiliency, making an impact on offense and on his five kick returns, he averaged nearly 25 yards per.
"We expect him to be at his best," Banjo said. "We have the utmost faith and confidence in him being his best each and every week."
The unit had several key pieces sustain injuries against the Packers: LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad) did not practice Wednesday, and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and WR Arian Smith (knee) were placed on the reserve/injured list. Head coach Aaron Glenn said Smith is having ACL surgery and will miss the rest of the season.
"Regardless of who's in there for us, we all have a standard and an expectation of what we're trying to reach and our goal that we're trying to set," Banjo said. "Everybody's on the same page with that and we can't be scared of injuries in this league."
This week the Jets signed LB Troy Reeder, DT Jack Heflin and WR Malik McClain to the active 53-man roster. Reeder was elevated from the practice squad for Week 2 and played 25 snaps on special teams.
"Just a guy that's very, very experienced in regard to just being a football player and a pro in general," Banjo said of Reeder. "You talk about his style of play, he's a physical guy, a guy that's also very, very intentional."
With Smith out, McClain, who spent the summer with the Jets after signing as an undrafted free agent, could potentially fill that gunner role.
The Jets hit the practice field Thursday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Lions at Ford Field.
"I've been playing gunner for a long time, I'm very comfortable there and I'm on kickoff as well," said McClain, who was a defensive end when he first started playing football in middle school. Playing special teams feels like he's "going back to [his] roots."
"That was my first position, so that's what I kind of fell in love with, tackling people and stuff like that," McClain said. "I guess it's more like in me, you know ... I'm going back to what I came into sports doing."
Qwan'tez Stiggers told McClain to believe in his talent and "go win" every rep because there's a certain intensity special teams require. Plays happen quickly, and opportunities aren't guaranteed.
"You have one play to make an impact on the game," Williams said. "It's not like practice, you don't get 10 reps. You might get two punt returns or two kick returns or two kickoffs and you have to make the most of them because everybody on the team is depending on you."
Banjo said the Lions show a lot of "grit" on tape and knows the Jets will have to "be at their best."
"We talk about that as a room in general," Banjo said about the standard. "In this league, regardless of what you've done in the past, how we all have to earn it every week."