Jets Injury News | Arian Smith to Miss Season with ACL Injury; David Onyemata Sidelined After Core Muscle Surgery

The Jets made several transactions Tuesday including the placement of three players – DL David Onyemata, WR Arian Smith and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball – on injured reserve. During his briefing with the media on Wednesday, HC Aaron Glenn said Onyemata underwent core muscle surgery, and Smith had an ACL surgery.
"He'll be out for the year," Glenn said of Smith. "Tough, but he'll bounce back very well."
Smith (6-0, 179), a fourth-round pick from Georgia in the 2025 NFL Draft, sustained the ACL tear Sunday against the 'Pack. He has logged 21 special teams snaps and 3 offensive plays this season. After Smith's injury diagnosis, the Jets elevated rookie WR Malik McClain, who also received snaps at gunner this preseason, to the active roster.
With Onyemata out for several weeks, the Jets addressed their defensive interior by signing Heflin to the active roster. Jack Heflin (6-3, 304), who also was added to the practice squad on Aug. 31, saw action in all 3 Jets' preseason games and recorded 14 total tackles (7 solo) and 2 TFL.
With a Sunday matchup against the Lions on the horizon, TE Mason Taylor (thumb), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin) RB-KR Kene Nwangwu (back) and LB Kiko Mauigoa (quad) did not participate in Wednesday's workout.
"We'll see how those guys actually go through the week," Glenn said. "But they won't practice today."
Veteran edge Joseph Ossai, who ruptured the plantar fascia in one of his feet in the preseason finale vs. the Giants, is nearing a return.
"Very close," Glenn said. "So, we'll see how that actually operates during the week, but he'll be practicing today."
Ossai, along with rookie edge David Bailey, who has an elbow ailment, were expected to be limited participants in practice. Glenn insisted Bailey will be fine and he provided a further update about rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds, who has gradually increased his workload since a calf strain kept him out of training camp.
"Wanted to make sure he got enough reps to make sure he's ready to get ready to go," Glenn said. "He'll actually increase his reps this week and we'll see how that goes."
The Jets also made a quarterback swap on the practice squad this week, signing Will Levis and releasing Bailey Zappe. Levis (6-4, 229), a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started 21 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023-24. After dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in 2024, Levis underwent surgery in the summer of 2025 and missed last season. Before he was waived by Tennessee, Levis completed 21 of 39 passes in preseason action for 200 yards.
"A good player that we feel like we can develop," Glenn said. "He'll be on our practice squad - he'll get reps against our defense. And I've said this all along, any time that me and [GM Darren Mougey] can sit back and look at guys we feel like we can develop and help this team at some point, we'll see. But it's a good move to get a player like that to be a part of what we're trying to build."
The Jets returned to the practice field Wednesday ahead of their Week 3 game against the Lions at Ford Field.