Jets Injury News | Arian Smith to Miss Season with ACL Injury; David Onyemata Sidelined After Core Muscle Surgery

Veteran edge Joseph Ossai, who ruptured the plantar fascia in one of his feet in the preseason finale vs. the Giants, is nearing a return.

"Very close," Glenn said. "So, we'll see how that actually operates during the week, but he'll be practicing today."

Ossai, along with rookie edge David Bailey, who has an elbow ailment, were expected to be limited participants in practice. Glenn insisted Bailey will be fine and he provided a further update about rookie CB D'Angelo Ponds, who has gradually increased his workload since a calf strain kept him out of training camp.

"Wanted to make sure he got enough reps to make sure he's ready to get ready to go," Glenn said. "He'll actually increase his reps this week and we'll see how that goes."

The Jets also made a quarterback swap on the practice squad this week, signing Will Levis and releasing Bailey Zappe. Levis (6-4, 229), a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, started 21 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2023-24. After dealing with an AC joint sprain in his right throwing shoulder in 2024, Levis underwent surgery in the summer of 2025 and missed last season. Before he was waived by Tennessee, Levis completed 21 of 39 passes in preseason action for 200 yards.