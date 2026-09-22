Film Breakdown | A Look at The Jets' Third Down Stops Against the Packers

Through two weeks, the Jets have the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL, and they are the only team to allow fewer than 200 opposing yards per game.
Opponents have particularly struggled when lining up against the Green & White on third down. The Jets limited Green Bay to an 11.1% conversion rate (1-of-9), the lowest rate allowed by any team in Week 2. On 66.7% of their possessions, the Packers went three-and-out as the Jets tied for the highest three-and-out rate forced by any team over the last three seasons.
Overall, the Jets' 23.81% opponent conversion rate on third down is second-best only to the New England Patriots (17.4%).
Packers' QB Jordan Love threw seven incomplete passes on Green Bay's nine third-down attempts and WR Christian Watson was the targeted receiver five times. They only connected once on a five-yard reception in the last minute of the game, but S Dane Belton tackled Watson short of the first down.
Here's a look at some of the Jets' best stops on third down from Week 2.
Azareye'h Thomas First Quarter PD
Second-year CB Azareye'h Thomas reached a max speed 0.22 mph faster than Watson to prevent the Packers from moving the chains late in the first quarter. Green Bay faced third-and-6 on its third drive of the game and lined up in 11 personnel with RB Chris Brooks in the backfield lined up next to Love.
(end zone view of clip here)
The Packers sent WR Matthew Golden in motion to the left before the snap to pull Brandon Stephens away from Thomas. At the snap, Watson pushed downfield and curled toward the right sideline as Love sent the ball his way.
Thomas, who tracked Watson well hitting a max speed of 16.81 mph, got his hand in front of the ball to prevent the reception for what could have been a 15-yard gain.
This was Thomas' eighth consecutive game with a PD, the longest active streak in the league and tied for the longest streak by a Jet this century with Aaron Glenn (2001) and Darrelle Revis (2007-08).
Thomas' stop forced Green Bay's third three-and-out of the game. The Packers didn't earn a first down until the final play of the opening quarter.
Andre Cisco's Charge at QB Jordan Love
With the score tied at 7 midways through the third quarter, HC Aaron Glenn sent a well-devised pressure package at Jordan Love.
The Packers faced third-and-9 from their own 34-yard line on their opening possession out of halftime. The Jets lined up with seven defenders in the box with LBs Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis positioned over the guards. When the ball was snapped, Green Bay's center went to double team Davis with the left guard and a clear lane opened in the center for S Andre Cisco to attack Love.
(Video of clip here – also end zone point of view)
With Cisco in his face just 2.5 seconds after the ball was snapped, Love tried getting the ball to Watson. But Cisco delivered a hit on him mid-throw and the ball felt short of his intended target. Edge Will McDonald IV also got an assist, dropping and getting a jam on Watson while handling his curl-flat responsibilities.
This play, which was one of three times the Jets used cover 0 against the Packers, forced Green Bay to punt for the fifth time in the game. Cisco played all of the Green & White's 50 snaps on defense and had 4 tackles, 1 PD, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in addition to this QB hit.
This week, the Jets will face a Detroit Lions offense that ranks 18th in third-down conversion percentage (37.5%). Last week, they were 4-11 in their 41-31 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.