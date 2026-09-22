Film Breakdown | A Look at The Jets' Third Down Stops Against the Packers

Andre Cisco's Charge at QB Jordan Love

With the score tied at 7 midways through the third quarter, HC Aaron Glenn sent a well-devised pressure package at Jordan Love.

The Packers faced third-and-9 from their own 34-yard line on their opening possession out of halftime. The Jets lined up with seven defenders in the box with LBs Jamien Sherwood and Demario Davis positioned over the guards. When the ball was snapped, Green Bay's center went to double team Davis with the left guard and a clear lane opened in the center for S Andre Cisco to attack Love.

(Video of clip here – also end zone point of view)

With Cisco in his face just 2.5 seconds after the ball was snapped, Love tried getting the ball to Watson. But Cisco delivered a hit on him mid-throw and the ball felt short of his intended target. Edge Will McDonald IV also got an assist, dropping and getting a jam on Watson while handling his curl-flat responsibilities.

This play, which was one of three times the Jets used cover 0 against the Packers, forced Green Bay to punt for the fifth time in the game. Cisco played all of the Green & White's 50 snaps on defense and had 4 tackles, 1 PD, 1 TFL and 1 forced fumble in addition to this QB hit.