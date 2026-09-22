3 Stats to Know | Jets' Turnover-Free Start, David Bailey's Pressure Rate & Azareye'h Thomas' NFL-Best Streak

Bailey Turns On the Pressure

Jets top rookie draft choice David Bailey has gotten off to a strong start in his first two games as a pro. Rushing mostly off the defense's left edge, Bailey has notched his first two sacks, one of the Titans' Cam Ward and one of the Packers' Jordan Love, for one yard each, and is tied with Kingsley Enagbare for the team sack lead. He also notched his first forced fumble, punching the ball loose from TE Tucker Kraft after a catch.

NextGen Stats graded Bailey with 6 QB pressures at Tennessee and 5 vs. Green Bay. He thus becomes the second player in the NGS era (since 2016) to register 5-plus pressures in each of his first two career games, and the first since the Chargers' Joey Bosa did it in '16.

Eight Straight for AZ

CB Azareye'h Thomas has begun his second Jets and NFL season the same way he ended his first — by breaking up passes. Thomas defensed a deep sideline pass by Cam Ward in the opening-day win at Tennessee, and "AZ" came back with a breakup of a shorter third-down throw by Jordan Love to force a first-quarter punt vs. the Packers.