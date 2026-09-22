3 Stats to Know | Jets' Turnover-Free Start, David Bailey's Pressure Rate & Azareye'h Thomas' NFL-Best Streak

On Monday, we mentioned the Jets defense's franchise first, of holding a season's first two opponents to fewer than 200 yards of offense. Now it's the offense's turn.
One thing that HC Aaron Glenn and OC Frank Reich's offense has done flawlessly is hold onto the ball. QB Geno Smith has not thrown an interception in his 65 pass attempts. And Smith was debited with the only fumble, on a handoff/pitch mix up with Braelon Allen vs. the Packers, but Smith recovered the loose ball.
This marks only the second time in franchise history that a Jets team has had no giveaways in its first two games of a season, and the first time in 55 years. The 1971 team, with future Pro Football Hall of Fame RB John Riggins in his first season in green and white and HOFer-to-be WR Don Maynard in his next-to-last season as a Jet, also opened with no turnovers in their first two games.
The Jets and Bills are the only NFL teams to open this season no giveaways in their first two games, although in more recent seasons that's not unusual. But the first 3 games without a turnover? The Bills, Colts and Buccaneers did it last season, the Commanders in 2024. then no team until the Packers in '20. The further back we go, the rarer this achievement becomes. The Jets would like to make it 3 games in a row without a TO at Detroit on Sunday.
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week 2 game against the Packers.
Bailey Turns On the Pressure
Jets top rookie draft choice David Bailey has gotten off to a strong start in his first two games as a pro. Rushing mostly off the defense's left edge, Bailey has notched his first two sacks, one of the Titans' Cam Ward and one of the Packers' Jordan Love, for one yard each, and is tied with Kingsley Enagbare for the team sack lead. He also notched his first forced fumble, punching the ball loose from TE Tucker Kraft after a catch.
NextGen Stats graded Bailey with 6 QB pressures at Tennessee and 5 vs. Green Bay. He thus becomes the second player in the NGS era (since 2016) to register 5-plus pressures in each of his first two career games, and the first since the Chargers' Joey Bosa did it in '16.
Eight Straight for AZ
CB Azareye'h Thomas has begun his second Jets and NFL season the same way he ended his first — by breaking up passes. Thomas defensed a deep sideline pass by Cam Ward in the opening-day win at Tennessee, and "AZ" came back with a breakup of a shorter third-down throw by Jordan Love to force a first-quarter punt vs. the Packers.
Those two PDs go with the six, one in each game, that he ended his rookie season with before being placed on Injured Reserve for the final 4 games. His eight games in a row with a pass defense is the longest active streak in the NFL and is tied with two big names in franchise history for the longest streak by a Jet since 2000 — Glenn, the current HC who had his 8-game streak in 2001, and Hall of Fame CB Darrelle Revis, who matched that in 2007-08.