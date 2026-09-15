3 Stats to Know | Geno Smith Celebrates 3,000+ Days Between Jets Gigs in Style

"The Drive": A Few More Details

Many teams have one series of plays that are remembered fondly as "the drive." Usually, a team might want something late in a game or late in a season to be so honored. Who's to say the Jets won't have a better drive later this year, but for now, their 19-play, 74-yard, 11:48 march to their second-quarter field goal at Tennessee will do just fine,

The 19th play of the drive was Jason Sanders' first FG as a Jets kicker. Reliable records going back to the Jets' first season of 1963 show that the team has had only one 21-play drive, ending in a FG by Jay Feely early in the Jets' "Win And We're In" 37-0 blanking of the Bengals in their 2009 regular-season finale to get into the playoffs. The Green & White also had a pair of 19-play TD drives, vs. the Packers in 1981 and the Bengals in '93. All three were home victories.