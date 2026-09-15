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Stats to Know

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3 Stats to Know | Geno Smith Celebrates 3,000+ Days Between Jets Gigs in Style

Several More Notes on QB's Game, Demario Davis' Defense, and 'The Drive' vs. the Titans

Sep 15, 2026 at 07:59 AM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

Stats to Know-wk1-2026

Three sets of statistical trends, records, marks and highlights by the Jets following their 23-10 victory over the Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on opening day Sunday:

Geno's 3-for-30
Geno Smith received some well-deserved cheers for his first game as the Jets' starting QB in 3,612 days, from Oct. 23, 2016 through Sunday. It's the third-longest gap between starts for the same franchise in NFL history. And Smith celebrated in record-book style.

His first drive back under Jets center produced their first opening-day opening-drive TD in 10 years and their first opening-drive TD in an opener on the road in 29 years, at Seattle in 1997. His third series produced the monster metrics noted one more time in Stat No. 3 below.

And more modestly, Smith completed three passes of 30 yards or longer. Rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr. corralled the first, a 30-yard catch-spin-and-run, on the game's opening drive. Then in a three-snap span on their first drive of the second half, Smith found Garrett Wilson for 31 yards and Adonai Mitchell for 40. Smith is the first Jets QB to throw for a trio of 30s since Aaron Rodgers at Jacksonville in '24.

Demario's Defense Excels as Well
On the other side of the ball, it was almost as if Demario Davis hadn't been away in New Orleans for the past 8 seasons. He led the Jets with 8 tackles, notched the visitors' only pass defense, and led a unit that didn't allow the Titans to record a play longer than 16 yards.

The last time the Green & White defense didn't allow an opponent at least one 20-yard explosive play in a game was in back-to-back games in 2019. And the last foes to be held to plays of 16 yards or shorter were the Buccaneers, whom the Jets crunched, 26-3, in Florida en route to an AFC Wild Card berth in the 2009 playoffs.

Gallery | Jets Fans Take Over Nashville in Week 1

Jets fans were out in full force in Nashville during the Jets season opening victory over the Tennessee Titans.

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"The Drive": A Few More Details
Many teams have one series of plays that are remembered fondly as "the drive." Usually, a team might want something late in a game or late in a season to be so honored. Who's to say the Jets won't have a better drive later this year, but for now, their 19-play, 74-yard, 11:48 march to their second-quarter field goal at Tennessee will do just fine,

The 19th play of the drive was Jason Sanders' first FG as a Jets kicker. Reliable records going back to the Jets' first season of 1963 show that the team has had only one 21-play drive, ending in a FG by Jay Feely early in the Jets' "Win And We're In" 37-0 blanking of the Bengals in their 2009 regular-season finale to get into the playoffs. The Green & White also had a pair of 19-play TD drives, vs. the Packers in 1981 and the Bengals in '93. All three were home victories.

Drive times are less reliable and in many cases not even available as we go back into the AFL of the 1960s. The best way to describe the 11:48 time of the march (none of the 18 scrimmage plays gained more than 9 yards) is that it is the longest Jets drive in any game since the 1970 merger season. It eclipsed the 11:23 FG drive for the Jets at New England in 1999.

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