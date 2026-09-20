Jets-Packers Game Recap | Green & White Drop Overtime Battle, 20-17, to Packers

Smith was 27-of-41 for 247 yards and started firing in the second quarter, connecting with a sliding WR Garrett Wilson up the middle for a gain of 16 and a deep look to Adonai Mitchell resulted in a defensive pass interference call to push the Jets into Packers territory.

Mitchell (6-63) had a career-best 43 yards in the first half, including a 15-yard gain on the right sideline to the Green Bay 5-yard line. On the next play, Allen rushed untouched on the right side for the 7-7 equalizing score, becoming the first Jets running back to rush for a TD in back-to-back Jets home openers since Chris Ivory in 2014-15.

The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime and the Jets were forced to punt out of the break, but when S Andre Cisco charged up the middle and got a hit on Love as his pass toward Watson fell incomplete on third down.

In five minutes, the Jets ran 10 plays, traveling 70 yards to take their first lead in the game with Smith throwing a 5-yard TD pass to Wilson – it was Smith's first passing TD as a Jet since 2016. On the drive, a 14-yard rush by Breece Hall and back-to-back receptions by Isaiah Williams pushed the Jets down field.

When the Packers tried to answer, the Jets forced them to punt, much like the first quarter when they were held without a first down until the final play of the opening stanza.

Green Bay did strike first, though, after Love connected with Watson twice, for 20-and 13-yard gains on a 9-play scoring drive which ended with a short pass to RB MarShawn Lloyd for a 6-yard TD score.