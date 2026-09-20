Jets-Packers Game Recap | Green & White Drop Overtime Battle, 20-17, to Packers

The Jets were unable to capitalize on a 17-7 fourth quarter lead over the Packers in their home opener as the visitors scored the game's final 13 points in a 20-17 overtime decision. Despite a strong defensive effort throughout in the rain, the Jets fell to 1-1 while the Pack even their record at 1-1.
"I'm highly upset, tough way to lose a game," said HC Aaron Glenn. "There's a number of things that go through my head that man – we have to fix and it's always tough when you felt like you were right there in the thick of it and then you didn't overcome and you let the other team overcome and win."
The Jets held the Packers to 199 yards and the Jordan Love-led offense to 1-of-9 on third down. With the Jets leading 14-7 early in the fourth quarter, former Packers' edge Kingsley Enagbare forced a MarShawn Lloyd fumble that DT Harrison Phillips recovered at the Green Bay 19. The short field led to Jason Sanders' 32-yard field goal with 11:04 remaining in regulation.
The Packers, however, were able to seize back momentum when CB Azareye'h Thomas was flagged for a 38-yard DPI on a Love long ball to WR Matthew Golden. The infraction came on a first-and-25 and was a key chunk gainer on a drive that would culminate on Love's 3-yard strike to WR Christian Watson.
With the Jets holding a 17-14 lead, Packers return man Skyy Moore exploded down the home sideline for a 63-yard punt return. The Jets defense stiffened but K Trey Smack nailed a 34-yard field goal to tie things with 3:03 on the game clock.
See the best photos from the Jets' home opener against the Green Bay Packers.
The Jets won the overtime coin toss and elected to receive, but the Green & White lost 15 yards after QB Geno Smith was sacked on back-to-back plays. Austin McNamara fired a 56-yard punt, and the Packers took over at the Green Bay 34.
"At that situation, I want to go try to win the game, you know, we're in a position to try and win it," Glenn said of his decision to take the ball first. "And I understand exactly – even though I know how our defense was playing – I understand who that offense is."
Love connected with RB Chris Brooks for 15 yards, and an unnecessary roughness call on CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. pushed the Packers an additional 15 yards up field. Green Bay was close enough to attempt Smack's 26-yard field goal with 5:23 left in overtime to win the game.
The Jets had a chance to win in regulation but turned the ball over on downs at midfield after Braelon Allen was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 rush. The Jets defense prevented the Packers from scoring in the final seconds of regulation with Enagbare sacking Love as the clock ran out.
Throughout the game, the Jets defense relentlessly attacked the football and forced 4 fumbles. Love (16-29-145-2TD) was sacked 3 times and the Packers were held to 63 yards on the ground.
Penalties were costly on both sides. The Packers had 14 accepted penalties and 133 yards marked off while the Jets had 13 accepted penalties for 156 yards marked off.
Smith was 27-of-41 for 247 yards and started firing in the second quarter, connecting with a sliding WR Garrett Wilson up the middle for a gain of 16 and a deep look to Adonai Mitchell resulted in a defensive pass interference call to push the Jets into Packers territory.
Mitchell (6-63) had a career-best 43 yards in the first half, including a 15-yard gain on the right sideline to the Green Bay 5-yard line. On the next play, Allen rushed untouched on the right side for the 7-7 equalizing score, becoming the first Jets running back to rush for a TD in back-to-back Jets home openers since Chris Ivory in 2014-15.
The game was tied, 7-7, at halftime and the Jets were forced to punt out of the break, but when S Andre Cisco charged up the middle and got a hit on Love as his pass toward Watson fell incomplete on third down.
In five minutes, the Jets ran 10 plays, traveling 70 yards to take their first lead in the game with Smith throwing a 5-yard TD pass to Wilson – it was Smith's first passing TD as a Jet since 2016. On the drive, a 14-yard rush by Breece Hall and back-to-back receptions by Isaiah Williams pushed the Jets down field.
When the Packers tried to answer, the Jets forced them to punt, much like the first quarter when they were held without a first down until the final play of the opening stanza.
Green Bay did strike first, though, after Love connected with Watson twice, for 20-and 13-yard gains on a 9-play scoring drive which ended with a short pass to RB MarShawn Lloyd for a 6-yard TD score.
"I thought we competed our butts off the whole game. The thing is, man, that's a really good team," Glenn said. "Competitive stamina is not only fatigue and you keep going, but also how long you can compete and I don't think our guys stopped competing – not one bit."
Jetcetera
The Jets had the edge in time of possession (37:40 to 26:57) and were plus-1 in the takeaway battle. … Linebackers Marcelino McCrary-Ball (ankle) and Kiko Mauigoa (quad) and DL David Onyemata (groin) all exited the game and did not return. Second-year TE Mason Taylor also sustained a thumb injury late. … RB Breece Hall had a 43-yard catch and run in the second half, extending his franchise-leading 40-plus scrimmage plays by a back to 13. Hall was held to 29 tough yards on 16 carries.