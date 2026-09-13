Jets-Titans Game Recap | Green & White Stifle Tennessee in 23-10 Week 1 Victory

The Jets strummed all the right notes in the Music City with a season-opening 23-10 win on Sunday versus the Tennessee Titans.

It was the start of HC Aaron Glenn's second year as head coach and with a revamped coaching staff and roster, the Jets deployed a new look against the Titans with an aggressive defense and clock-controlling offense.

"I'm proud of our guys," Glenn said postgame. "It's just a testament to everything those guys have been through going from OTAs to training camp and we still have so much more that we have to clean up."

The real feel termperature was over 100 degrees as QB Geno Smith started the game with the ball in his hands for the first time in 3,612 days for the Jets. OC Frank Reich called the plays from the booth and programmed an 8-play, 55-yard drive resulting in TE Kenyon Sadiq and the Jets celebrating an opening-drive TD run and his first career score.

In an end-around run, Sadiq used the misdirection to his advantage to rush three 3 yards into the end zone to score the Jets' seventh opening drive TD since 1993, the first since 2016.