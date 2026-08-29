Jets-Giants Preseason Game Recap | Jets Defense Forces Two Early Turnovers in 23-6 Loss

At the end of the first quarter, the Giants took a 7-6 lead when RB Tyrone Tracy Jr scored a 6-yard rushing TD. Beckham Jr. was the Giants' most explosive option – he had 3 receptions for 53 yards.

The Giants extended their lead to 10-6 right before the two-minute warning on a 13-play, 69-yard scoring drive which ended in a 23-yard field goal.

QB Bailey Zappe played the third quarter, going 2-of-5 passing for 12 yards and was sacked twice. QB Brady Cook (3-of-6 passing, 26 yards) entered in the fourth quarter and brought the Jets up the field, but Sanders' attempt from 54 yards was short.

"I didn't like the fact that we missed these field goals, but the thing is we're not going to panic," Glenn said. "He's been good in practice so I'm going to evaluate that and see exactly what direction we're going."

The Jets held the Giants to field goals on their first two possessions in the second half. But on the visitors' third and fourth drives, they found the end zone: QB Jake Haener connected with Xavier Gipson for a 37-yard TD with 10:30 left in the game.

Jetcetera