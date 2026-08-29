 Skip to main content
Advertising

Game Recap

Jets-Giants Preseason Game Recap | Jets Defense Forces Two Early Turnovers in 23-6 Loss

QB Cade Klubnik Made Second Preseason Start, Led First-Possession Scoring Drive

Aug 29, 2026 at 01:30 AM
Author Image
Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

Game Recap 1

Friday night was the final opportunity for young hopefuls to put plays on tape before Sunday's roster cutdown to 53-men for the regular season. With most of their starters on the sideline, the Jets dropped a 23-6 contest to the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

"When it comes to this game, a lot of things that we have to clean up," head coach Aaron Glenn said postgame. "So, look forward to next week, obviously that's going to be a shift in mentality getting ready to play Tennessee but there's a lot of things that we have to work on for ourselves. We're going to make sure we do that."

The Jets got off to a strong start with two first quarter takeaways and the offense also contributed with a bruising 10-play drive — all runs — that culminated on RB Chip Trayanum's 1-yard run. But the Jets wouldn't score again in a game that featured reserves and roster hopefuls.

DT T'Vondre Sweat battled against two offensive linemen on the Giants' opening drive and was still able to tip QB Jameis Winston's pass on its way to Odell Beckham Jr. Qwan'tez Stiggers was in coverage down field and popped the ball out -- LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball was in position to intercept it and ran back to the Giants' 36-yard line.

The Giants got further down the field on their next drive, but McCrary-Ball and Stiggers prevented them from putting points on the board. WR Braxton Berrios caught Winston's pass at the 4-yard line, but McCrary-Ball punched it free and Stiggers recovered the fumble in the end zone for a touchback.

Game Photos | Jets vs Giants | Preseason Week 3

See all of the best game photos from the Jets Week 3 preseason game against the Giants.

Game Photos 1
1 / 127
E__DG15921
2 / 127
Dylan Goodman
_DG54482
3 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW12723
4 / 127
Alex Weiss
E__DG47074
5 / 127
Dylan Goodman/Dylan Goodman
_AW30178
6 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30079
7 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW30603
8 / 127
Alex Weiss
R63_4326
9 / 127
© New York Jets 2026
_DG54504
10 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG16021
11 / 127
Dylan Goodman
R63_4404
12 / 127
© New York Jets 2026
_AW30055
13 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54858
14 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15959
15 / 127
Dylan Goodman
_AW30039
16 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW31016
17 / 127
Alex Weiss
_AW30024
18 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30087
19 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54461
20 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30068
21 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30034
22 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG16046
23 / 127
Dylan Goodman
_DG15961_1
24 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30044
25 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15955
26 / 127
Dylan Goodman
E_BT3_6017
27 / 127
BRANDON TODD/NEW YORK LIBERTY/BRANDON TODD/NEW YORK LIBERTY
_DG54521
28 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW30079
29 / 127
Alex Weiss
_DG54491
30 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW30087
31 / 127
Alex Weiss
E__AW12786
32 / 127
Alex Weiss
_AW30217
33 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30184
34 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15646
35 / 127
Dylan Goodman
_AW30607
36 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15942
37 / 127
Dylan Goodman
_AW30632
38 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__DG15854
39 / 127
Dylan Goodman
E__DG15993
40 / 127
Dylan Goodman
_AW30125
41 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24190
42 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30133
43 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54436
44 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30197
45 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW12901
46 / 127
Alex Weiss
_DG55993
47 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30209
48 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
E__AW12702
49 / 127
Alex Weiss
_AW30214
50 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30239
51 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24187
52 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30259
53 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30565
54 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG54867
55 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW12529
56 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW12586
57 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
R63_4251
58 / 127
© New York Jets 2026
E__AW12672
59 / 127
Alex Weiss
_AW30170
60 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30666
61 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30701
62 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW30711
63 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
R63_3977
64 / 127
© New York Jets 2026
_AW30716
65 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55656
66 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13586
67 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55776
68 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55844
69 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16491
70 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16414
71 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24223
72 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31252
73 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW31312
74 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16206
75 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16226
76 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16284
77 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
R63_6495
78 / 127
© New York Jets 2026
R63_6563
79 / 127
© New York Jets 2026
_AW13449
80 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13567
81 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13715
82 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13740
83 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16385
84 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16408
85 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16448
86 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW12854
87 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW13403
88 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW24223
89 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16284
90 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16291
91 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55010
92 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55161
93 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55169
94 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55191
95 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55266_1
96 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55444
97 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55670
98 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55726
99 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_AW12688
100 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_AW12711
101 / 127
Alex Weiss/© New York Jets 2026
_DG15895
102 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG16399
103 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55458
104 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG55897
105 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56295
106 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56354
107 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56401
108 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56558
109 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56615
110 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56650
111 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56663
112 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56667
113 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56765
114 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56895
115 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56910
116 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56937
117 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56951
118 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56962
119 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG56998
120 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57018
121 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57107
122 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57175
123 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57329
124 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57393
125 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57417
126 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG57446
127 / 127
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I love the fact we had two takeaways on defense," Glenn said. "That's been a trend for us which we like."

Offensively, it was the Trayanum show on the Jets' opening drive. He had the ball in his hands for all but one play on the 36-yard scoring possession where he had the rushing TD. K Jason Sanders missed the extra point.

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik started for the second time this preseason. He played the entire first half, going 6-of-13 passing for 59 yards with an interception. Klubnik was sacked once inside the final two minutes of the half, and the Jets were forced to punt.

"I thought Cade was up and down," Glenn said. "There's some little bitty things that we have to fix as far as like two-minute, you know, we can't take sacks in a two-minute. We can't lose yards in a two-minute and those are things that as a young quarterback he'll learn those things."

Klubnik's longest play was to Trayanum for a 22-yard gain when the RB made a low, fingertip grab on the right sideline and picked up all the yardage after the catch. Trayanum, however, left the game with a neck injury and was taken to the hospital after taking a hit on the final play before halftime. He was awake, alert and had movement in his extremities, the team said.

Postgame Photos | Jets vs Giants | Preseason Week 3

See postgame photos from the Jets' preseason game at MetLife Stadium.

Garrett 1
1 / 27
E_R63_7455
2 / 27
_DG47227
3 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47312
4 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47167
5 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47281
6 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
R63_7293
7 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
_DG47179
8 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47202
9 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47220
10 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47236
11 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47242
12 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47262
13 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47320
14 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47328
15 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47335
16 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47356
17 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
_DG47364
18 / 27
Dylan Goodman/© New York Jets 2026
E_R63_6956
19 / 27
E_R63_6975
20 / 27
E_R63_7406
21 / 27
R63_7285
22 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
R63_7347
23 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
R63_7356
24 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
R63_7387
25 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
R63_7498
26 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
R63_7541
27 / 27
© New York Jets 2026
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

At the end of the first quarter, the Giants took a 7-6 lead when RB Tyrone Tracy Jr scored a 6-yard rushing TD. Beckham Jr. was the Giants' most explosive option – he had 3 receptions for 53 yards.

The Giants extended their lead to 10-6 right before the two-minute warning on a 13-play, 69-yard scoring drive which ended in a 23-yard field goal.

QB Bailey Zappe played the third quarter, going 2-of-5 passing for 12 yards and was sacked twice. QB Brady Cook (3-of-6 passing, 26 yards) entered in the fourth quarter and brought the Jets up the field, but Sanders' attempt from 54 yards was short.

"I didn't like the fact that we missed these field goals, but the thing is we're not going to panic," Glenn said. "He's been good in practice so I'm going to evaluate that and see exactly what direction we're going."

The Jets held the Giants to field goals on their first two possessions in the second half. But on the visitors' third and fourth drives, they found the end zone: QB Jake Haener connected with Xavier Gipson for a 37-yard TD with 10:30 left in the game.

Jetcetera

The Jets will have to trim the roster to 53 players by Sunday at 6 p.m. "This is always the toughest part of the year for any coach," said HC Aaron Glenn. "And I don't care how long I've been in this league, it's always tough. This league goes on and you have to make these cuts and try to build your team to where it needs to be." ... Several Jets sustained injuries during the game. RB Chip Trayanum, who went to the hospital, sustained a neck injury. Edge Joseph Ossai made his preseason debut and exited with a foot injury. Cornerback Tre Brown injured a finger and also was taken to the hospital right now. Rookie G Omar Cooper Jr. left in the fist half with a shoulder injury. RB Dominic Richardson (elbow) and WR Cam Camper (head/neck) were also nicked up in the physical game.

Related Content

news

Jets-Steelers Game Recap | Geno Smith's Perfect Start Fuels Green & White to Shutout Victory

Jets Starting Defense Plays Into Second Quarter, Andre Cisco Gets Interception

news

Jets-Bucs Game Recap | Green & White Starters Play Well in 24-16 Loss

Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Leads Jets on Two Scoring Drives

news

Jets-Bills Game Recap | Green & White Fall to Buffalo, 35-8, in Season Finale

FB Andrew Beck Records Second TD Reception of Season

news

Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Green & White Drop to 3-13 with 42-10 Loss

Breece Hall Eclipses 1,000 Yards Rushing for First Time in His NFL Career

news

Jets-Saints Game Recap | Second-Half Struggles Lead to 29-6 Loss to New Orleans

Defense Applies Pressure Early; Green & White Unable to Find End Zone at Caesars Superdome

news

Jets-Jaguars Game Recap | Defense Struggles to Slow Explosive Jacksonville Offense in 48-20 Loss

QB Brady Cook Throws First Career TD Pass; Defense Forces Late Turnover

news

Jets-Dolphins Game Recap | Slow Start Proves Costly in 34-10 Loss

Isaiah Williams Races to Return Score; Rookie QB Brady Cook Relieves Injured Tyrod Taylor

news

Jets-Falcons Game Recap | Nick Folk Kicks Game-Winning FG to Secure 27-24 Win Over Falcons

Tyrod Taylor, Breece Hall & Adonai Mitchell Each Find the End Zone in Back-and-Forth Affair

news

Jets-Ravens Game Recap | Green & White Apply Pressure Early, Can't Contain Baltimore in 23-10 Loss

Defense Limits QB Lamar Jackson & Ravens' Offense; WR John Metchie III Scores TD in Second Consecutive Game

news

Jets-Patriots Game Recap | Green & White Strike Early but Lose Momentum in 27-14 Loss to New England

Green & White's Two-Game Win Streak Comes to an End; WR John Metchie III Records First TD as a Jet

news

Jets-Browns Game Recap | Special Teams Shine in 27-20 Win Over Cleveland Browns

Franchise Record Kick and Punt Returns for TDs in First Quarter; Defense Records Season-High 6 Sacks, Led by Will McDonald's Career-High 4

Advertising