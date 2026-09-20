Jets LB Demario Davis: 'We Let One Get Away'

Jets LB Demario Davis has been in the NFL too long and played in too many games -- wins and losses -- to allow a single result to cloud his outlook.

Even after the visiting Green Bay Packers erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and went on to defeat the Jets, 20-17 in overtime, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Davis -- now in his 15th year in the league and in his third stint with the Green & White -- took some positives away from his team's effort.

"Yeah, we want to be able to close them out, but it's tough to do, especially when you're going against a tough football team," Davis said after the game. "I think it's just a credit to the work that we put in to be in that position late in the game against a really good football team.

"They've had a lot of years together, and we still are trying to get to that point, and it shows that we're really close. We're really close, but in this league, man, it's a race to get better. It's a race to get better, and we just got to find that one or two spots that get us over the hump."

Though Davis, who had 4 tackles and a TFL, didn't mention them specifically, a couple of plays that could have gone the Jets' way ultimately didn't. One was the Packers' stop of the Jets on fourth-and-1 with 2:54 to play in the fourth quarter with the game tied, 17-17. The Jets opened the extra period with a three-and-out before the Packers drove for the game-winning field goal.