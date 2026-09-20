Jets LB Demario Davis: 'We Let One Get Away'

Jets LB Demario Davis has been in the NFL too long and played in too many games -- wins and losses -- to allow a single result to cloud his outlook.
Even after the visiting Green Bay Packers erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit and went on to defeat the Jets, 20-17 in overtime, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Davis -- now in his 15th year in the league and in his third stint with the Green & White -- took some positives away from his team's effort.
"Yeah, we want to be able to close them out, but it's tough to do, especially when you're going against a tough football team," Davis said after the game. "I think it's just a credit to the work that we put in to be in that position late in the game against a really good football team.
"They've had a lot of years together, and we still are trying to get to that point, and it shows that we're really close. We're really close, but in this league, man, it's a race to get better. It's a race to get better, and we just got to find that one or two spots that get us over the hump."
Though Davis, who had 4 tackles and a TFL, didn't mention them specifically, a couple of plays that could have gone the Jets' way ultimately didn't. One was the Packers' stop of the Jets on fourth-and-1 with 2:54 to play in the fourth quarter with the game tied, 17-17. The Jets opened the extra period with a three-and-out before the Packers drove for the game-winning field goal.
"It's challenging any time you lose in a game, just because it's hard to win in the National Football League," Davis said. "No matter whether you're on the road or playing at home. It's just hard to win games, and so you would like to be able to close those out when you have them.
"We were in a good position late in the game against a really good football team, and it's a credit to the work that we put in, but obviously there's a little bit more that we got to be able to find, and that's what I like about this group. It's a hard-working group that prepares the right way, and it's tough, but you got to be able to respond."
Davis, 37, is among a group of veterans the Jets brought in this season -- a group that includes QB Geno Smith, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Edge Kingsley Enagbare, S Dane Belton, DE Joseph Ossai, and others -- to aid HC Aaron Glenn as he forges a renewed culture.
"You're looking at a relatively young culture that's going against a very mature culture in Green Bay," Davis said. "And I think it's a lot of points that you can look at from the game being up in the fourth quarter against one of those teams. We're close. We're close. We let one get away."
Davis led a unit that led the Packers to just 199 total yards and finished 1-of-9 on third down.
"We need to find that one or two things that we can do a little bit better during the week that'll give us that opportunity to close that door against a really good team. We're going to go up against more good teams, but I think it should put a lot of confidence in the core training organization as to where we are and how fast we accelerate, and we don't plan on slowing down," he said. "And yes, it's frustrating that we let that get away, but all we can do is go back to work, go back to work, dust ourselves off, shake their hand, say: 'Good game. Good game, Green Bay. Y'all did what y'all supposed to do.' So, let's take care of business at the end."
See the best photos from the Jets' home opener against the Green Bay Packers.