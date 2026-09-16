Geno Smith Stays Grounded Ahead of Home Opener vs. Packers

"We'll see," he said about whether a win over the Packers would be a statement game for these Jets. "It's up to us to go out and compete and get it done. It's just another game. It's the most important game because it's the next game. We've got to stay focused on this day-to-day process, not worry about what's said on the outside. It's a consistent, never-ending mindset. and as long as we have that, we'll be fine."

Green Bay be fired up as they come off their fall-from-ahead 39-22 loss at Minnesota. No one has to tell Packers HC Matt LaFleur about taking for granted experienced signal-callers such as the Vikes' Kyler Murray and, after he left early with a concussion, 11th-year vet Carson Wentz.

Smith, LaFleur said, is "a guy who is certainly battle-tested. He's fought through some adversity and he's come out the other side. He is a really good quarterback."

Jonathan Gannon, LaFleur's new defensive coordinator, had an even closer view of Smith, from 2023-24 when Geno was Seattle's starter and Gannon was Arizona's head coach. Smith and the Seahawks won all 4 meetings, with Smith completing 70.9% of his throws, 6 for touchdowns and 2 for INTs to the tune of a combined 104.2 passer rating.

"He's a good player, man," Gannon said. "You know you're not going to trick him. He's very intelligent, he obviously has a huge arm, and he's a mobile guy even being a little later in his career. You have to be careful about doing certain things because when he gets out, he can generate explosives with his legs. So I've always bene a big fan of Geno."

"I think just watching their defense, they've got All-Pros all over the field," Smith said, returning the compliment. "They're multiple up front, they give you a lot of looks, they want to be aggressive, stop the run early. Then they have a talented back end with [safety] Xavier McKinney and their corners do a great job."

The Smith-Gannon chess match could be a superlative sidebars in this game, the first of three in the demanding NFC North portion of the Jets' early schedule — not to mention a chance for them to open 2-0 for the first time since 2015. The Pack, meanwhile, has a tough enough schedule offits own and an urgency to prevent the 0-2 start that's been an early playoff death knell for most NFL teams over the years.

But neither the Jets QB nor his football frenemy in the Green Bay DC's office is focused on any of that. It's a tough road for both of their teams, it doesn't figure to easy for either of them ... and they wouldn't have it any other way.

"He always plays well, for whatever reason against me or us," said Gannon of Smith, "so big-time challenge ahead."