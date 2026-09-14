Jets-Titans Takeaways | Garrett Wilson Leads Jets in Receiving Yards; Rookies Record Their First NFL Stats

A Game of Firsts

Three members of the Jets' 2026 NFL Draft class left Tennessee with moments to remember after earning their first professional football action.

Although he missed most of training camp, TE Kenyon Sadiq fit smoothly into the offensive game plan from the get-go. He capped the Jets' opening drive with a 3-yard end around TD run for the first score of his NFL career.

"It was just surreal," Sadiq said. "We had a good look, and Mason [Taylor] and Jeremy [Ruckert] both made great blocks. They made my job easy."

Sadiq also had 3 receptions for 21 yards.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. left the game early with an ankle injury but had a pivotal catch on the opening drive. It was third-and-9 from the Tennessee 34-yard line, and Smith found Cooper just 4 yards up the field.

One of Cooper's strongest assets is his ability to earn yards after the catch and on that play, he spun around multiple defenders up the left sideline for an extra 26 to a 30-yard gain. Two plays later, Sadiq made it to the end zone.

"I've seen them for the last few months, you know I kind of have an idea of what they're capable of," Wilson said. "Obviously you get out on Sunday and it's a little bit different and all of a sudden, you have to tackle Omar and he proved that's hard to do. So, it's fun to watch and I'm just happy for them getting their feet wet and getting that confidence because they both deserve it."

Edge David Bailey recorded his first sack of his NFL career. He got to Titans QB Cam Ward in the third quarter forcing a 1-yard loss, and Tennessee had to punt.