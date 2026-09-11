What's the Most Important Matchup in the Jets-Titans?

AV: We've made it to the regular season folks. Now it gets real! On the road against the Titans, establishing a strong run defense will be pivotal from the get-go. Last season, when defending the run against a stacked box (when there are more defenders than blockers in the box), the Jets led the league by allowing just a 30.8% success rate. Tennessee struggled rushing against stacked boxes with the sixth-lowest success rate (34.6%) in the NFL. With the addition of DT T'Vondre Sweat, who was traded from the Titans to the Jets for Jermaine Johnson II, the Jets' run defense will be fun to watch. Sweat's size allows him to pick up two gaps, which helps the rest of the line. How Tennessee manages to run the ball against the Jets, who added size this offseason, will be interesting to see. Their RB, Tony Pollard, has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last five seasons. Pollard started his NFL career in 2019 with the Dallas Cowboys and has been on the Titans since 2024.

JB: The Jets' secondary against the Titans passing attack. Tennessee QB Cam Ward, the No. 1 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, has a full 17-game regular season under his belt in which he passed for 3,169 yards and completed 59.8% of his throws for 15 TD, with a stingy 7 INTs. That's really not bad for a rookie playing for a team that finished with a 3-14 record at the bottom of the AFC South. Now, in addition to veteran WR Calvin Ridley, the Titans have bulked up at the position with the drafting of Ohio State's Carnell Tate, No. 4 overall in April, and the signing of slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency from the Giants. The Jets' defensive backfield, however, has done some bulking up of its own. Minkah Fitzpatrick, acquired in a trade from Miami, and Dane Belton, signed in free agency from the Giants, were added at safety to complement second-year player Malachi Moore and Andre Cisco, who missed the back half of last season with a pectoral injury. At cornerback, Brandon Stephens has locked down one spot while second-year player Azareye'h Thomas and Nahshon Wright, who led the league last season with 8 total takeaways, are options across the way. Jarvis Brownlee Jr., whom the Jets acquired from the Titans last season, is likely to start in the slot while rookie D'Angelo Ponds works his way back from a calf injury that limited him in training camp.