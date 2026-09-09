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Why Garrett Wilson Embraces the Jets' Expectations

The Fifth-Year WR: ‘Something’s Going to Happen This Year’

Sep 09, 2026 at 10:30 AM
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Amanda Vogt

EDITORIAL CONTRIBUTOR

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Garrett Wilson is too competitive to hesitate. Not about his thoughts as a former Ohio State Buckeye on the outcome of Michigan's first game this season, nor what a successful season would look like for the 2026 Jets.

"The playoffs, man. No doubt about it," Wilson said on Tuesday. "Playoffs and then the season restarts and let's see what happens. Nothing else."

Reporters immediately followed up to see how attainable that success feels -- Wilson didn't miss a beat.

"Very realistic," Wilson said. "I think it should happen, I'll say that. It's our job to go play ball and do it. That's how I feel about it."

After an offseason of anticipation and a training camp full of intensity, Week 1 is upon the Jets. On Saturday they'll travel to Tennessee to open the season against the Titans.

For Wilson, it's Year 5. He's one of the longest-tenured players on the roster although he's not as old as LB Demario Davis (37), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) or his QB Geno Smith (35). They were all strategically brought into the locker room to lead and guide the ship that HC Aaron Glenn says is "still turning."

"I've seen everything I need to see out of the guys we have and I've done things differently personally to try and play my role to the best of my ability this year to help fill in what was missing these past years to keep us from getting there," Wilson said. "Something's going to happen this year."

It's the little things that might not show up on tape that Wilson's attacked this offseason. He missed a bulk of last year with a season-ending knee injury that gave him a new perspective on the game and reinvigorated his passion.

Wilson said he's "mastered" his training.

"It becomes more about the fine print of it," Wilson said. "The little things, looking in the mirror after games, after practices, the way you watch film, the way you take notes."

Wilson's "not proud" of the past but focuses on what's ahead starting at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

"The reality is when we go out on the field, all that kind of goes away," Wilson said. "You think about it, you're conscious of it, but you're trained, you're prepared and we're excited.

"We're dying to get this thing going."

Wilson eventually walked away from the backdrop and gaggle of reporters. He was still dressed in his practice gear, but the day's work was far from over. A shower and an afternoon of meetings awaited him.

He's preparing to face the defense of his former head coach Robert Salah. A lot has changed since Wilson was drafted in 2022, but his competitive outlook has never dwindled.

"I don't take the field expecting to lose because of what the expectation is out of this facility," Wilson said. "I would say that."

Throwback Gallery | Jets-Titans Matchups Through the Years

Take a Look Through Top Photos of the Series Against the Titans Over the Years

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New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) dives for the end zone during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
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New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) dives for the end zone during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

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New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) is tripped up by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley (95) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) is tripped up by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kamerion Wimbley (95) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Perry Knotts/NFL)
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New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Perry Knotts/NFL)

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New York Jets running back Chris Johnson (21) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jets won 16-11.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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New York Jets running back Chris Johnson (21) carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. The Jets won 16-11.(AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

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New York Jets' Curtis Martin, center, leaps over teammate Jason Fabini on his way to a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans, 2003 in East Rutherford, N.J.. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
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New York Jets' Curtis Martin, center, leaps over teammate Jason Fabini on his way to a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans, 2003 in East Rutherford, N.J.. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

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New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans, left, in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez (6) calls a play against the Tennessee Titans, left, in the third quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

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New York Jets' David Harris grabs Tennessee Titans' Alge Crumpler during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
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New York Jets' David Harris grabs Tennessee Titans' Alge Crumpler during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

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Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
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Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson (28) is tackled by New York Jets linebacker Bryan Thomas (99) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

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New York Jets' Jay Feely (3) kicks a 20-yard field goal as Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) tries to block it in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Holding is Reggie Hodges (6). (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets' Jay Feely (3) kicks a 20-yard field goal as Tennessee Titans cornerback Cortland Finnegan (31) tries to block it in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Holding is Reggie Hodges (6). (AP Photo/John Russell)

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New York Jets tight end Jeff Cumberland (86) heads to the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) on a 17-yard pass play in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
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New York Jets tight end Jeff Cumberland (86) heads to the end zone for a touchdown ahead of Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) on a 17-yard pass play in the third quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

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Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage, right, catches a pass for a 37-yard gain as he is defended by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Tennessee Titans wide receiver Justin Gage, right, catches a pass for a 37-yard gain as he is defended by New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis (24) in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) gets away from Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) as Washington scores a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) gets away from Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) as Washington scores a touchdown on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) tries to get past Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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New York Jets running back Shonn Greene (23) tries to get past Tennessee Titans cornerback Jason McCourty (30) in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

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New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Carr (29) in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets wide receiver Laveranues Coles (87) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass as he is defended by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Carr (29) in the third quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. Behind Washington is tight end Chris Baker. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets running back Leon Washington (29) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 4-yard run against the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. The Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13. Behind Washington is tight end Chris Baker. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) congratulates New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) congratulates New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) is defended by Tennessee Titans cornerback Coty Sensabaugh (24) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

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New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. the Jets won the game 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. the Jets won the game 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

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Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) chases New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)
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Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) chases New York Jets wide receiver Eric Decker (87) in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

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The New York Jets line up against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)
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The New York Jets line up against the Tennessee Titans in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Monday, Dec. 17, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Joe Howell)

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New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre runs off the field after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Tennessee Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre runs off the field after the Jets beat the previously undefeated Tennessee Titans 34-13 in an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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Tennessee Titans wide receiver Brandon Jones (81) is brought down by New York Jets cornerback Hank Poteat (23) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Jones gained 10 yards on the play. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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Tennessee Titans wide receiver Brandon Jones (81) is brought down by New York Jets cornerback Hank Poteat (23) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. Jones gained 10 yards on the play. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks for a receiver as Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) and tight end Chris Baker (86) block Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, right, in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) looks for a receiver as Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) and tight end Chris Baker (86) block Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch, right, in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is brought down by Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Brown (55) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
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New York Jets running back Bilal Powell (29) is brought down by Tennessee Titans linebacker Zach Brown (55) in the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2013, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

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New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
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New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) is tackled by Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

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New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) throws as Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson (96) rushes in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets quarterback Brett Favre (4) throws as Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Kevin Vickerson (96) rushes in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs away from Tennessee Titans' Nick Harper (20), Jacob Ford (78), and Kevin Vickerson (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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New York Jets running back Thomas Jones (20) runs away from Tennessee Titans' Nick Harper (20), Jacob Ford (78), and Kevin Vickerson (96) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) drops back to pass as Nick Mangold (74) and Pete Kendall (66) block against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the Jets' 23-16 win on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) drops back to pass as Nick Mangold (74) and Pete Kendall (66) block against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of the Jets' 23-16 win on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is hit by New York Jets' Bart Scott (57) while throwing the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is hit by New York Jets' Bart Scott (57) while throwing the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets won 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

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New York Jets' Jerricho Cotchery (89) runs past Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)
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New York Jets' Jerricho Cotchery (89) runs past Tennessee Titans' Michael Griffin (33) during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Tim Larsen)

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New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) closes in on Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) for a sack in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) closes in on Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) for a sack in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown-reception against Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)
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New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery (89) celebrates his nine-yard touchdown-reception against Tennessee Titans safety Michael Griffin (33) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/John Russell)

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Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is sacked by New York Jets' Bryan Thomas (99) and Shaun Ellis, right, during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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Tennessee Titans quarterback Kerry Collins (5) is sacked by New York Jets' Bryan Thomas (99) and Shaun Ellis, right, during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 27, 2009, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

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Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White, second from left, is stopped by New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) and a quartet of teammates in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. Also in on the stop are Jets' C. J. Mosley (95), David Harris (52), Mike DeVito, second from right, and Abram Elam (27). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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Tennessee Titans running back LenDale White, second from left, is stopped by New York Jets linebacker Victor Hobson (54) and a quartet of teammates in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. Also in on the stop are Jets' C. J. Mosley (95), David Harris (52), Mike DeVito, second from right, and Abram Elam (27). (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans cornerback Reynaldo Hill (21) after the Jets defeated the Titans, 23-16, in their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006 in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington (10) shakes hands with Tennessee Titans cornerback Reynaldo Hill (21) after the Jets defeated the Titans, 23-16, in their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006 in Nashville, Tenn. Pennington, returning from two shoulder surgeries in as many years, threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery catches an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ John Russell)
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New York Jets wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery catches an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ John Russell)

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New York Jets running back Derrick Blaylock (23) cuts through Tennessee defenders Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) and Keith Bulluck (53) in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets running back Derrick Blaylock (23) cuts through Tennessee defenders Kyle Vanden Bosch (93) and Keith Bulluck (53) in the second quarter of their NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2006, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/ Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets defensive end Bryan Thomas (99) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
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New York Jets defensive end Bryan Thomas (99) pressures Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young (10) in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 23, 2007. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

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New York Jets quarterback Chad Penington (10) scrambles for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans Monday night, Dec. 1, 2003, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Titans safety Lance Schulters (31) looks on. The Jets beat the Titans, 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
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New York Jets quarterback Chad Penington (10) scrambles for a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans Monday night, Dec. 1, 2003, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Titans safety Lance Schulters (31) looks on. The Jets beat the Titans, 24-17. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

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