Why Garrett Wilson Embraces the Jets' Expectations

Garrett Wilson is too competitive to hesitate. Not about his thoughts as a former Ohio State Buckeye on the outcome of Michigan's first game this season, nor what a successful season would look like for the 2026 Jets.

"The playoffs, man. No doubt about it," Wilson said on Tuesday. "Playoffs and then the season restarts and let's see what happens. Nothing else."

Reporters immediately followed up to see how attainable that success feels -- Wilson didn't miss a beat.

"Very realistic," Wilson said. "I think it should happen, I'll say that. It's our job to go play ball and do it. That's how I feel about it."

After an offseason of anticipation and a training camp full of intensity, Week 1 is upon the Jets. On Saturday they'll travel to Tennessee to open the season against the Titans.

For Wilson, it's Year 5. He's one of the longest-tenured players on the roster although he's not as old as LB Demario Davis (37), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) or his QB Geno Smith (35). They were all strategically brought into the locker room to lead and guide the ship that HC Aaron Glenn says is "still turning."

"I've seen everything I need to see out of the guys we have and I've done things differently personally to try and play my role to the best of my ability this year to help fill in what was missing these past years to keep us from getting there," Wilson said. "Something's going to happen this year."