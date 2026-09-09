Why Garrett Wilson Embraces the Jets' Expectations

Garrett Wilson is too competitive to hesitate. Not about his thoughts as a former Ohio State Buckeye on the outcome of Michigan's first game this season, nor what a successful season would look like for the 2026 Jets.
"The playoffs, man. No doubt about it," Wilson said on Tuesday. "Playoffs and then the season restarts and let's see what happens. Nothing else."
Reporters immediately followed up to see how attainable that success feels -- Wilson didn't miss a beat.
"Very realistic," Wilson said. "I think it should happen, I'll say that. It's our job to go play ball and do it. That's how I feel about it."
After an offseason of anticipation and a training camp full of intensity, Week 1 is upon the Jets. On Saturday they'll travel to Tennessee to open the season against the Titans.
For Wilson, it's Year 5. He's one of the longest-tenured players on the roster although he's not as old as LB Demario Davis (37), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) or his QB Geno Smith (35). They were all strategically brought into the locker room to lead and guide the ship that HC Aaron Glenn says is "still turning."
"I've seen everything I need to see out of the guys we have and I've done things differently personally to try and play my role to the best of my ability this year to help fill in what was missing these past years to keep us from getting there," Wilson said. "Something's going to happen this year."
It's the little things that might not show up on tape that Wilson's attacked this offseason. He missed a bulk of last year with a season-ending knee injury that gave him a new perspective on the game and reinvigorated his passion.
Wilson said he's "mastered" his training.
"It becomes more about the fine print of it," Wilson said. "The little things, looking in the mirror after games, after practices, the way you watch film, the way you take notes."
Wilson's "not proud" of the past but focuses on what's ahead starting at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
"The reality is when we go out on the field, all that kind of goes away," Wilson said. "You think about it, you're conscious of it, but you're trained, you're prepared and we're excited.
"We're dying to get this thing going."
Wilson eventually walked away from the backdrop and gaggle of reporters. He was still dressed in his practice gear, but the day's work was far from over. A shower and an afternoon of meetings awaited him.
He's preparing to face the defense of his former head coach Robert Salah. A lot has changed since Wilson was drafted in 2022, but his competitive outlook has never dwindled.
"I don't take the field expecting to lose because of what the expectation is out of this facility," Wilson said. "I would say that."
Take a Look Through Top Photos of the Series Against the Titans Over the Years