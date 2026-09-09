Fifth Annual Jets Green & White Day Presented by Paramount+ Is Here

Green & White Day presented by Paramount+ is back to kick off the start of the season and celebrate Jets fans with exclusive giveaways and an exclusive merch drop. Follow the action on X @nyjets starting at 8 a.m on Wednesday, September 9.

The Jets – in collaboration with Starter – will drop limited-edition merchandise on JetsShop.com. The collection is only available while supplies last and includes hoodies, crewnecks, and T-shirts.

Exclusive for Season Ticket Members through the new Flight Club Hub:

Sweepstakes for seat upgrades to the Jets home games against Cleveland and Minnesota

Autographed items including a jersey signed by Demario Davis

For all Jets fans on X @nyjets:

Sweepstakes for more autographed items of current stars including Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson

Jets Shop digital gift card

Premium merchandise packs

Signed Jets trading cards

For all Jets text subscribers, an exclusive sweepstakes will be sent out for a chance to win tickets to Karol G at MetLife Stadium and DreamWorks Water Park at American Dream Mall.

For all Jets app users, an exclusive sweepstake will be sent out for a chance to win tickets to Monster Jam at MetLife Stadium and Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park at American Dream Mall.

On the Jets Fan Zone page, tickets will be given away to Karol G and AC/DC at MetLife Stadium.