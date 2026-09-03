Jets Announce 6 Captains for 2026 Season

LB Demario Davis

Davis is no stranger to the center of the huddle. He's a proven leader – previously an eight-time captain for the Saints – and he always speaks with conviction and energy. Davis is beginning his 15th NFL season in his third stint with the Jets. He is the Mike 'backer and will be Glenn's eyes and ears all season.

"Demario, man he's a special guy. Tremendous leader, not just for the Saints all those years, but for the NFL," said QB Geno Smith. "I mean, he's been a model of what an elite top-tier linebacker is supposed to be, not only in terms of his production, but the way that he carries himself off the field."

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

A five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick is embarking on his 10th NFL season with his third team. Fitpatrick, who was born in Old Bridge, NJ and attended St. Peter's Prep in Jersey City, was in Miami last season with Jets DC Brian Duker and safeties coach Ryan Slowik.

"He has leadership skills that permeate throughout the building largely with just the way he approaches his work every single day, and also has the confidence and the relationship, the connectivity, to be able to pull some guys aside and kind of have some one-on-one conversations," Duker said. "He's not a big rah-rah guy, you guys have kind of seen that already from Mink I'm sure, but just the way he carries himself and the approach that he has every single day wears off on the other guys."

Fitzpatrick is a chess piece in the secondary who will dive into some other games as well.

"Mink, he's kind of like another coach in the room, but he also jokes around and has fun with us as well," said second-year safety Malachi Moore. "Like just the other day he was in there playing four square in the locker room during our little break, so it's good to just see how he still can coach us from that point of view but also still be like a brother and teammate to us as well."

DT Harrison Phillips

The Jets have seven players on the roster who are 30-plus and three of them – Smith (35), Davis (37) and DT Harrison Phillips (30) are captains. Acquired from the Vikings last August, Phillips feels like the Jets are a tighter team entering the 2026-27 season.

"Maybe becoming a lot more of a connected team," he said on Wednesday. "I feel like the camaraderie and that cohesiveness of position groups and outside of your position group, across lines of scrimmage, I feel like we have a group that really likes each other and really enjoys going to work and being confident in the guy that you're going to battle with I think is a hard thing that you try to build through the offseason and through training camp. Sometimes it's an iffy feel, but I feel really confident about that part of it. We're going to stick together through whatever happens."

WR-KR Isaiah Williams

Williams, the Jets 2025 Curtis Martin Team MVP last season became the third player in franchise history to record multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season. Of 13 players to record 20-plus returns on both kickoffs and punts, Williams' 29.9 yards per kickoff return was highest while his 14.1 yards per punt return ranked third. He also is expected to play a significant role on offense after a strong training camp.