Breaking Down the Jets' Active Roster, Position by Position

General manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn, in Year 1 steering the Jets, brought a strong youth element to the roster. In Year 2, the two have added touches of distinguished, dynamic silver down the middle of their Green & White units.
"It was a focus going into the offseason — we had one of the youngest rosters last year in the NFL," Mougey has said. "Bringing in some veterans, but the right guys in terms of leadership, it's been great to watch those guys work."
We're famliar with the "right guys" Mougey was referring to. QB Geno Smith, in his 13th season and second turn with the Jets, is surrounded by offensive play-makers and protection. Demario Davis, entering his 14th NFL year and third Jets tour, goes to the middle of the LB corps, which is fronted by an intriguing set of edge rushers and big-body run stuffers. Jersey guy S Minkah Fitzpatrick, starting his ninth year, unifies the secondary and influences the entire locker room.
Said Glenn, the day after the cutdown to 53 players brought more clarity to his squad: "We're still turning that ship. But I like where we are."
QUARTERBACKS (2)
NEW VET: Geno Smith (14th year). NEWCOMER: Cade Klubnik (rookie—Rd. 4).
Numbers tell an intriguing tale of Geno's journey. Smith began his NFL career with 4 seasons and 30 starts for the Jets. In his 3 seasons as Seattle's starter, he notched 4,000 passing yards and 70% accuracy twice each. His preseason exposure in his return to the Jets consisted of one drive at Pittsburgh, 7-of-7 passing, including a TD toss to TE Jelani Woods, and he was done for the summer games. Next, he said humbly, "I'm eager to make things right, if I can" in his next Jets chapter. Behind Smith, Klubnik arrived from Clemson in the draft and showed flashes during training camp and the preseason games.
RUNNING BACKS (5)
RETURNEES: Breece Hall (5th year), Braelon Allen (3rd), Isaiah Davis (3rd), Kene Nwangwu (6th), FB Andrew Beck (7th).
The "three-headed monster" is preparing to roar once more. Hall remains the chairman of the talented RB committee coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season and 1,415 scrimmage yards. Allen looked sharp coming off his season-ending knee injury with the long play of the preseason, a 31-yard TD burst vs. Tampa Bay. Davis averages 5.62 yards/carry, tops in the NFL among all RBs with at least 70 carries the past two years. Nwangwu is one of the league's most dangerous KO returners. Beck is a strong blocker and clutch receiver whether lined up at FB or TE.
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
RETURNEES: Garrett Wilson (5th year), Adonai Mitchell (3rd), Isaiah Williams (3rd), Arian Smith (2nd). NEW VET: Tim Patrick (9th). NEWCOMER: Omar Cooper Jr. (rookie—Rd. 1),
Wilson, despite missing 10 of the last 11 games last season due to injury, still led the Jets with 395 receiving yards, and his first 3 seasons of 80+ catches for 1,000+ yards show what could be accomplished in his new partnership with QB Geno Smith. Mitchell has impressed at WR2, in the last 8 games after his trade and the recent preseason. Cooper, the first-rounder from national champion Indiana, could emerge from a group of 3 quick, productive pass-catchers that also includes top NFL punt/KO returner Williams and Smith. Patrick has played 6 seasons as a steady backup WR (career: 191 catches, 2,590 yards, 13.6 yards/catch, 18 TDs).
TIGHT ENDS (4)
RETURNEES: Mason Taylor (2nd year), Jeremy Ruckert (5th), Jelani Woods (5th). NEWCOMER: Kenyon Sadiq (rookie—Rd. 1).
This room is packed with talent. The sure-handed Taylor led the Jets with 44 receptions and 65 targets, all in 13 games. Long Island native Ruckert remains a sturdy fixture as a blocker and pass-catcher. Woods' 6-7, 253-pound frame poses a problem for defenders, a prime example being his catch-and-run TD in the preseason finale. Sadiq, who sat out the August games with an injury, has the hands and especially the speed (4.39 seconds in his Combine 40) to wow fans and is on pace to make his Jets debut in the season opener.
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
RETURNEES: C Josh Myers (6th year), G Joe Tippmann (4th), T Olu Fashanu (3rd), T Armand Membou (2nd), T Max Mitchell (5th), T Chukwuma Okorafor (8th). NEW VETS: G Dylan Parham (5th), OL Jordan Meredith (4th).
LT Fashanu and Rt Membou were the Jets' first bookend tackles to start all the games in a season together since D'Brickashaw Ferguson did it 5 times with 3 different RTs from 2011-15. RG Tippmann, C Myers and unrestricted FA arrival Parham at LG have started 184 games in their combined 12 seasons. The Jets haven't had two sets of O-linemen start every game together in back-to-back seasons since 2008-09. Besides their durability, this line will continue to hone their skills at protecting their QB and opening seams and lanes for their talented RB group. Meredith, acquired in a trade with Las Vegas on final-cutdown day, joins tackles Okorafor and Mitchell in providing the line depth.
See photos of the 2026 Jets 53-man roster.
DEFENSIVE LINE (10)
RETURNEES: EDGE Will McDonald IV (4th year), DL Harrison Phillips (9th), DL Jowon Briggs (3rd), EDGE Braiden McGregor (3rd). NEW VETS: DL David Onyemata (11th), DL T'Vondre Sweat (3rd), EDGE Joseph Ossai (6th), EDGE Kingsley Enagbare (5th). NEWCOMERS: EDGE David Bailey (rookie—Rd. 1), DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (rookie—Rd. 4).
This group is eager to play in the other team's backfield against the pass and the run. McDonald heads the pass-rush team and is seeking his third consecutive season leading the Jets in sacks. Bailey showed flashes in camp that he was worthy of the second pick of the '26 draft and is ready to come flying into the pocket. Other edge rushers are Ossai, who will be week-to-week with a foot injury and Enagbare plus returnee McGregor. For run stoppers, the team traded for the 366-pound Sweat, and signed run guru Onyemata to join Phillips, Briggs and rookie Jackson to work the inside in this year's multiple fronts.
LINEBACKERS (5)
RETURNEES: Jamien Sherwood (6th), Marcelino McCrary-Ball (3rd), Kiko Mauigoa (2nd). NEW VETS: Demario Davis (15th year), Trevin Wallace (3rd).
Behind their multiple front line, the Jets' 'backers could well extend their reputations as tackling machines. Davis, back in familiar territory in Florham Park, led the Saints in tackles the past 8 seasons, set his personal best in 2024, then topped that last year with 143 tackles. Sherwood's 308 tackles the past 2 seasons are second-most in the NFL. McCrary-Ball is a key ST contributor and showed in the preseason finale vs. the Giants that he's back from last year's injuries with an INT and a forced FUM on the first 2 possessions. Mauigoa also provides pop on specials and started 8 games as a rookie.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
RETURNEES: CB Brandon Stephens (6th), S Andre Cisco (6th), S Malachi Moore (2nd), CB Azareye'h Thomas (2nd), CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (3rd), CB Qwan'tez Stiggers (3rd). NEW VETS: S Minkah Fitzpatrick (9th year), CB Nahshon Wright (5th), S Dane Belton (5th). NEWCOMER: CB D'Angelo Ponds (rookie—Rd. 2).
Strong leadership and multiple turnovers are anticipated after the arrivals of Fitzpatrick (8-year career: 21 INTs, 7 FUM recoveries, 5 return TDs — tied for third-most in NFL in that span) and Wright (last year: 5 INTs, 3 FUM recoveries, league-leading 8 takeaways). Alongside Fitzpatrick, 3 safeties as co-starters in the returning Cisco and Moore and former Giant Belton. Stephens usually works RCB, with the left side also listing co-starters in Thomas and Wright. At nickel, Brownlee returns from injury that cost him the last 6 games last season and is joined by speedy rookie Ponds. Stiggers supplies energy on defense and in kick coverage.
SPECIALISTS (3)
RETURNEES: LS Thomas Hennessy (10th year), P Austin McNamara (2nd). NEW VET: K Blake Grupe (4th).
Two of the ST headliners are mentioned above. Isaiah Williams finished second in the NFL with his 29.9-yard KO-return average and fifth with his 14.1-yard punt-return average, earning Curtis Martin Team MVP honors as well. Kene Nwnagwu would have led the NFL with his 33.6-yard KO-return average but his 18 runbacks weren't enough to qualify .McNamara in his first NFL season finished second with 32 inside-20 punts and set the franchise mark with a 43.2-yard net. Grupe, acquired on waivers from the Colts this week, nailed 70% of his 50-yards-plus FG tries (19-of-27) and 82% of all FGs in his first 3 NFL seasons.