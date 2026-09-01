Breaking Down the Jets' Active Roster, Position by Position

QUARTERBACKS (2)

NEW VET: Geno Smith (14th year). NEWCOMER: Cade Klubnik (rookie—Rd. 4).

Numbers tell an intriguing tale of Geno's journey. Smith began his NFL career with 4 seasons and 30 starts for the Jets. In his 3 seasons as Seattle's starter, he notched 4,000 passing yards and 70% accuracy twice each. His preseason exposure in his return to the Jets consisted of one drive at Pittsburgh, 7-of-7 passing, including a TD toss to TE Jelani Woods, and he was done for the summer games. Next, he said humbly, "I'm eager to make things right, if I can" in his next Jets chapter. Behind Smith, Klubnik arrived from Clemson in the draft and showed flashes during training camp and the preseason games.

The "three-headed monster" is preparing to roar once more. Hall remains the chairman of the talented RB committee coming off his first 1,000-yard rushing season and 1,415 scrimmage yards. Allen looked sharp coming off his season-ending knee injury with the long play of the preseason, a 31-yard TD burst vs. Tampa Bay. Davis averages 5.62 yards/carry, tops in the NFL among all RBs with at least 70 carries the past two years. Nwangwu is one of the league's most dangerous KO returners. Beck is a strong blocker and clutch receiver whether lined up at FB or TE.

Wilson, despite missing 10 of the last 11 games last season due to injury, still led the Jets with 395 receiving yards, and his first 3 seasons of 80+ catches for 1,000+ yards show what could be accomplished in his new partnership with QB Geno Smith. Mitchell has impressed at WR2, in the last 8 games after his trade and the recent preseason. Cooper, the first-rounder from national champion Indiana, could emerge from a group of 3 quick, productive pass-catchers that also includes top NFL punt/KO returner Williams and Smith. Patrick has played 6 seasons as a steady backup WR (career: 191 catches, 2,590 yards, 13.6 yards/catch, 18 TDs).

This room is packed with talent. The sure-handed Taylor led the Jets with 44 receptions and 65 targets, all in 13 games. Long Island native Ruckert remains a sturdy fixture as a blocker and pass-catcher. Woods' 6-7, 253-pound frame poses a problem for defenders, a prime example being his catch-and-run TD in the preseason finale. Sadiq, who sat out the August games with an injury, has the hands and especially the speed (4.39 seconds in his Combine 40) to wow fans and is on pace to make his Jets debut in the season opener.