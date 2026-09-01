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Jets RB Braelon Allen: 'I'm Always Ready'

With Breece Hall Sidelined, ‘Agent 0’ Embraced Working With the Ones

Sep 01, 2026 at 12:00 PM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

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With RB Breece Hall working his way back to full fitness after dealing with a groin injury, Braelon Allen has the benefit of working with the first-team offense in practice and in limited work in a pair of preseason games.has the benefit of working with the first-team offense in practice and in limited work in a pair of preseason games.

Hall is expected to be back and take his place in the starting backfield when the Jets travel to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season opener on Sept. 13. Still, Allen said he's prepared and ready for any opportunity that comes his way in his third NFL season.

"It's been great, obviously building that connection with the first group," he said on Monday. "I was, of course, getting a good amount of reps with them to start the year, splitting with Breece. But now, just kind of being able to really immerse myself into that group and try to build with each and every one of those guys who take the field first. It's been a lot of fun for sure."

The fun on the field is back for Allen (6-1, 235) after he sustained a season-ending knee injury at Miami early last season. As he worked back over the winter, the powerful Allen, a guy they call "Agent 0," was a regular presence at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

2026 Jets 53-Man Roster in Photos

See photos of the 2026 Jets 53-man roster.

53 Man thumb
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RB Braelon Allen - 0
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RB Braelon Allen - 0

CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1
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CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2
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CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2

RB Kene Nwangwu - 3
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RB Kene Nwangwu - 3

K Blake Grupe - 4
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K Blake Grupe - 4

WR Garrett Wilson - 5
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WR Garrett Wilson - 5

S Dane Belton - 6
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S Dane Belton - 6

QB Geno Smith - 7
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QB Geno Smith - 7

S Andre Cisco - 8
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S Andre Cisco - 8

Edge Will McDonald IV - 9
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Edge Will McDonald IV - 9

QB Cade Klubnik - 10
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QB Cade Klubnik - 10

P Austin McNamara - 14
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P Austin McNamara - 14

WR Adonai Mitchell - 15
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WR Adonai Mitchell - 15

TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16
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TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16

WR Tim Patrick - 17
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WR Tim Patrick - 17

WR Isaiah Williams - 18
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WR Isaiah Williams - 18

RB Breece Hall - 20
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RB Breece Hall - 20

CB Brandon Stephens - 21
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CB Brandon Stephens - 21

CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23
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CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23

CB Nahshon Wright - 26
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CB Nahshon Wright - 26

S Malachi Moore - 27
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S Malachi Moore - 27

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29
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S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29

Edge David Bailey - 31
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Edge David Bailey - 31

RB Isaiah Davis - 32
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RB Isaiah Davis - 32

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37
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CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball - 41
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LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball - 41

LS Thomas Hennessey - 42
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LS Thomas Hennessey - 42

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

Edge Joseph Ossai - 46
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Edge Joseph Ossai - 46

FB Andrew Beck - 47
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FB Andrew Beck - 47

LB Trevin Wallace - 49
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LB Trevin Wallace - 49

LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51
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LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51

Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52
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Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52

Edge Braiden McGregor - 55
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Edge Braiden McGregor - 55

LB Demario Davis - 56
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LB Demario Davis - 56

OL Max Mitchell - 61
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OL Max Mitchell - 61

OL Dylan Parham - 64
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OL Dylan Parham - 64

OL Joe Tippmann - 66
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OL Joe Tippmann - 66

OL Jordan Meredith - 67
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OL Jordan Meredith - 67

OL Armand Membou - 70
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OL Armand Membou - 70

C Josh Myers - 71
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C Josh Myers - 71

OL Olu Fashanu - 74
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OL Olu Fashanu - 74

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79
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OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79

WR Arian Smith - 82
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WR Arian Smith - 82

WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83
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WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83

TE Mason Taylor - 85
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TE Mason Taylor - 85

TE Jelani Woods - 86
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TE Jelani Woods - 86

TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89
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TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89

DL Jowon Briggs - 91
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DL Jowon Briggs - 91

DL David Onyemata - 93
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DL David Onyemata - 93

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 95
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DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 95

DL Harrison Phillips - 97
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DL Harrison Phillips - 97

DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99
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DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99

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"I'm ready," he said. "I mean, [I] kind of got the taste of it already in the preseason, so that was good. Get those plays under my belt, and kind of get the jitters out. But obviously now is the real deal, so it's a little more intense. But I'm super excited. I'm excited to see what this team can do."

In limited work in a pair of preseason games -- like the majority of the first-team offense, he sat out the finale against the Giants -- Allen had 7 carries for 48 yards (6.86 per rush) and a TD, with a long ramble of 31 yards for a score against the Buccaneers. He can also be dangerous in the passing game as was evident during camp practices, though it was less apparent in the preseason when he had a single reception for 5 yards.

Though Hall, who is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season and recently signed a new contract with the club, will be expected to see the lion's share of action, Allen is all in on whatever his role turns out to be.

"I'm always ready," he said. "That's what I work for. Of course, we want Breece back and as healthy as possible, as quickly as possible. We know what he means to this team and what kind of player he is, and all he's going to help us do is win. But if the opportunity is ever placed in my hands, I'm going to take full advantage of it. I don't think anybody in the Jets organization or the fan base will be disappointed."

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