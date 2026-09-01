Jets RB Braelon Allen: 'I'm Always Ready'

"I'm ready," he said. "I mean, [I] kind of got the taste of it already in the preseason, so that was good. Get those plays under my belt, and kind of get the jitters out. But obviously now is the real deal, so it's a little more intense. But I'm super excited. I'm excited to see what this team can do."

In limited work in a pair of preseason games -- like the majority of the first-team offense, he sat out the finale against the Giants -- Allen had 7 carries for 48 yards (6.86 per rush) and a TD, with a long ramble of 31 yards for a score against the Buccaneers. He can also be dangerous in the passing game as was evident during camp practices, though it was less apparent in the preseason when he had a single reception for 5 yards.

Though Hall, who is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season and recently signed a new contract with the club, will be expected to see the lion's share of action, Allen is all in on whatever his role turns out to be.