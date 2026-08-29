Jets LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball's 'Gradual Incline' Continues

It's too late for the Jets' players on the bubble to make a case for themselves today. That hay is already in the barn after the Jets' loss to the Giants on Friday night, and GM Darren Mougey, HC Aaron Glenn and his coaches are deep into the process of making Sunday's final cutdown to 53 players.

But if any player this year, or any college player next year, needs a plan for how to rise from undrafted free agent to an NFL active roster in 28 easy steps or fewer (his number of pro transactions), Marcelino McCrary-Ball is that template.

"I feel like there was just a continual buildup in everything that Coach AG has implemented through his speeches, through what he wants in practices and to see what he wants to see in each of the games," McCrary-Ball said after making plays all over the MetLife Stadium field in the first 30 minutes. "You know, no one has ever gotten the perfect game yet, so there's always been something to correct that following day. However, I would like to believe that we had a gradual incline in just our attention to detail and our execution."