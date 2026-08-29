Jets Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Plays First Half in Up-and-Down Effort

Veteran QB Geno Smith was a spectator in the final preseason game, so Jets rookie QB Cade Klubnik got his second start, facing the local rival Giants at MetLife Stadium on Friday night in the 57th preseason meeting between the teams. With NFL teams required to trim their rosters to 53 players (with a 16-man practice squad) by 6 p.m. on Sunday, HC Aaron Glenn held out most of his front-line players, primarily on offense.

Klubnik, a Round 4 selection (No. 110 overall) out of Clemson in April's NFL Draft, had favorable field position to start after Marcelino McCrary-Ball intercepted a deflected Jameis Winston pass on the game's first series and returned it 19 yards to the Giants' 36-yard line.

But Klubnik didn't have an opportunity to put the ball in the air on what ended up being a 10-play drive, all on the ground, led by RB Chip Trayanum's 9 carries for 30 yards and a 1-yard dive for the TD behind a block by TE Jelani Woods.