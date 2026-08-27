Jets-Giants Game Preview | Young Jets Look to 'Leave No Doubt' Friday Night

When Aaron Glenn spoke to the media on Monday, he said he was still thinking about his plan for the starters and was waiting to make the "right decision." Regardless, the young Jets have a big opportunity Friday night in the preseason finale against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

"I have to wait to hear from Coach [on] what the reps are going to look like," S Andre Cisco said. "Each preseason game we say around this building, 'They don't count, but they matter' especially when you're putting things on film, you have to go out there and treat it like a job interview."

Training camp flew by with Tuesday's long, two-hour practice wrapping it up, and the Jets will have to trim their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit by 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"All offseason, training camp, the first two preseason games, I like where our guys are at," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "We're talking about putting our brand on tape and them putting their own individual brands on tape."

For those players fighting for a spot on the roster, Banjo tells them to "leave no doubt."

"At the end of the day, when I look at myself in the mirror, I want to be able to say I did everything I possibly could," Banjo said. "We always say that the tape has no sound, but when you turn it on, you want it to speak so loud that you don't have to say anything."

The Jets coaching staff has to put the pieces together when formulating the depth chart, so complacency isn't an option.

"There are certain roles that if you prove your value, they're going to find a way to get you on the field," Cisco said. "You might be a starter now and [if] you're not proving your value, that's when things start to change.