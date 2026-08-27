Jets-Giants Game Preview | Young Jets Look to 'Leave No Doubt' Friday Night

When Aaron Glenn spoke to the media on Monday, he said he was still thinking about his plan for the starters and was waiting to make the "right decision." Regardless, the young Jets have a big opportunity Friday night in the preseason finale against the Giants at MetLife Stadium.
"I have to wait to hear from Coach [on] what the reps are going to look like," S Andre Cisco said. "Each preseason game we say around this building, 'They don't count, but they matter' especially when you're putting things on film, you have to go out there and treat it like a job interview."
Training camp flew by with Tuesday's long, two-hour practice wrapping it up, and the Jets will have to trim their roster to the 53-man regular-season limit by 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"All offseason, training camp, the first two preseason games, I like where our guys are at," special teams coordinator Chris Banjo said. "We're talking about putting our brand on tape and them putting their own individual brands on tape."
For those players fighting for a spot on the roster, Banjo tells them to "leave no doubt."
"At the end of the day, when I look at myself in the mirror, I want to be able to say I did everything I possibly could," Banjo said. "We always say that the tape has no sound, but when you turn it on, you want it to speak so loud that you don't have to say anything."
The Jets coaching staff has to put the pieces together when formulating the depth chart, so complacency isn't an option.
"There are certain roles that if you prove your value, they're going to find a way to get you on the field," Cisco said. "You might be a starter now and [if] you're not proving your value, that's when things start to change.
"Each and every person has that job and that initiative daily is to prove their value."
Check out the top photos from the Jets' Week fifth week of training camp.
Change of Scenery
OC Frank Reich is calling plays from the booth for the first time in his career. It's something he wanted to try during the Jets' preseason schedule, and he likes the new perspective.
"I've liked it and feel like our coaches on the sideline are doing a great job," Reich said. "You lose a little bit, but the things I feel like I gain up there and the way I can see it, I've liked being up there.
"Between series, just gathering my thoughts clearly, talking to everybody, looking at the call sheet, you can do it from downstairs, but it's all laid out right in front of you."
Defensively, just like how they operated in Detroit, DC Brian Duker is with Glenn calling plays from the field. Duker said there isn't much of a difference working with him compared to when he was a defensive coordinator.
"Not from a personality standpoint, not from an expectation standpoint, like all of that is about the same as it always was," Duker said. "I think the core of who he is as a person hasn't changed."
The Battle of New York and of the Mauigoas
The Jets and Giants have met every summer since 1969 except in 2020 when the preseason was canceled because of by Covid. Friday will be the 57th meeting of the summer series.
For the Mauigoa family, this rendition will be well attended. LB Kiko Mauigoa was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft and this year, his offensive tackle brother, Francis, was drafted at No. 10 overall by the Giants.
"I think he's going to do well, he's very competitive," Kiko said. "He's got all the skillsets to be successful in this league, so I'll be rooting for him. This would be the first time we go against each other, except for practice."