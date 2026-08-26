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Jets Off-Ball LBs and Interior D-Line Rated Highly by ESPN Writer

Mike Clay Puts Demario Davis/Jamien Sherwood Duo at No. 1

Aug 26, 2026 at 08:08 AM
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Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

Demario

In his positional unit rankings of all 32 NFL teams, Mike Clay, ESPN senior writer and NFL fantasy football analyst, likes a pair of the Jets groups -- Off-Ball LB and the Interior Defensive Line.

In the 2026 NFL Season: Ranking the Best, Worst Positional Groups, Clay rates the Jets' off-the-ball linebackers as No. 1 in the league.

"The 37-year-old Demario Davis is back after ranking 10th in the NFL with 143 tackles last season," Clay wrote. "He has now cleared 100 in nine consecutive seasons, totaling 36.5 sacks during that span. The future Hall of Famer will team up with Jamien Sherwood, whose 308 tackles over the past two seasons ranked second in the NFL."

When it comes to the Green & White's interior defensive line, a unit that has seen an influx of talented players, Clay calls it a "Unite to Watch." He also puts the group at No. 7 leaguewide.

"New York's defense quietly improved during the offseason, and the interior defensive line is a big part of the progression. Underrated T'Vondre Sweatwas acquired from Tennessee and veteran David Onyemata was signed  from the Falcons. The duo joins incumbents Harrison Phillips and Jowon Briggs, as well as fourth-round rookie Darrell Jackson Jr.."

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