Jets Off-Ball LBs and Interior D-Line Rated Highly by ESPN Writer

In his positional unit rankings of all 32 NFL teams, Mike Clay, ESPN senior writer and NFL fantasy football analyst, likes a pair of the Jets groups -- Off-Ball LB and the Interior Defensive Line.

In the 2026 NFL Season: Ranking the Best, Worst Positional Groups, Clay rates the Jets' off-the-ball linebackers as No. 1 in the league.

"The 37-year-old Demario Davis is back after ranking 10th in the NFL with 143 tackles last season," Clay wrote. "He has now cleared 100 in nine consecutive seasons, totaling 36.5 sacks during that span. The future Hall of Famer will team up with Jamien Sherwood, whose 308 tackles over the past two seasons ranked second in the NFL."

When it comes to the Green & White's interior defensive line, a unit that has seen an influx of talented players, Clay calls it a "Unite to Watch." He also puts the group at No. 7 leaguewide.