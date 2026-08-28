Notebook | Frank Reich Liked the Bird's-Eye View From the Coaches' Box

DC Brian Duker on T'Vondre Sweat

The Jets have been taking a conservative approach with DT T'Vondre Sweat, who has been participating in training camp practices, but has yet to play during the preseason. He had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury, but DC Brian Duker sees the 6-4, 366 "large human" as a potential game changer.

"I think the first impact is at the linebacker level," Duker said. "When you have a guy like that, it's not easy for the O-line to climb up to them, and so it makes those guys able to be on block to the point of attack. That's the most obvious correlation, I mean, certainly based on numbers alone, right? If they're blocking him with two, somebody else is free. And so I talked about it at the linebacker level, but also a lot of times it means, let's say, you're the defensive end to his side, it means you've got the single block, right? And the guard's probably heavy on that nose right there, so you got a good chance to win inside on that sometimes as well."

STC Chris Banjo on Dane Belton

As S Dane Belton competes for a starting spot in the Jets' defensive backfield, special teams coordinator Chris Banjo knows he's got a special player on his hands. Belton, who signed in free agency after four seasons with the Giants, has amassed 1,144 snaps on special teams, 300-plus in each of the last three seasons.