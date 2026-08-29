Jets GM Darren Mougey: 'Tough Conversations' Coming This Weekend

The Jets and the other 31 teams in the NFL have until 6 p.m. (New York time) on Sunday night to trim their rosters to 53 players, plus a 16-man practice squad (17 if the team includes an international player).

"Busy next few days, no doubt, and it starts really right after this game," Mougey said. "We'll get with the medical staff, get all the injury updates tomorrow [Sunday] morning. Obviously, watch the film while the staff meeting with the coaches, the personnel. We'll go through the entire roster, set the 53, the practice squad, and then those tough conversations coming tomorrow night and Sunday. And obviously evaluating the entire league as well to see those cutdowns and you know finalize the roster early next week."

He added: "Dreams can come true, no doubt, surely for players that have dreamed about playing in the NFL and a chance to be a part of this organization."

Mougey emphasized the importance for him and Glenn to have had an entire offseason together to plan and prepare for what's to come when the Jets travel to Tennessee to face the Titans on Sept. 13.