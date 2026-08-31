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Aaron Glenn Assesses 'Worst Weekend in Football' and What It Means for the Jets

One Day After Final Cuts, HC Still Focused on Finding 'Right Players' to Ready His Team for Week 1

Aug 31, 2026 at 05:00 PM
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Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

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Josh Myers had a great hot take on Sunday night's final roster cut to 53 players and the fallout in the days and even weeks after: "Without question, this is the worst weekend in football," the Jets center said. "There are a lot of great friends that you've got to say goodbye to, that move on in their journey. So, it's tough, yeah."

Aaron Glenn used to be in Myers' and the players' shoes at this time on the NFL calendar and now as the head coach, he still doesn't like it, but he understands it.

"These last two days have been pretty busy. It's a hectic time of the year for us," Glenn said, adding that he and GM Darren Mougey "have been in constant conversations. This roster can be pretty fluid, especially when it comes to practice squad and trying to make some moves. It's a tough situation, but I've always said, this is part of the business."

The "weekend," as Myers termed it — although it's more like the NFL's Freaky Fortnight — shifted into high gear Sunday for Glenn and Mougey as they moved 38 players. Then Monday came more decisions, as the Jets announced their trade for OL depth (for the Raiders' OL Jordan Meredith) and made a waiver acquisition in the ongoing kicking competition (acquiring Blake Grupe and releasing Jason Sanders), all while grappling with signing 16 players for their initial practice squad.

And, oh yeah, practicing for opening day at Tennessee on Sept. 13, while continuing to manage ongoing injury situations. Glenn detailed a new injury, to Joseph Ossai, the fifth-year pass rusher expected to be a part of the Jets' edge-rushing rotation. Glenn said Ossai ruptured the plantar fascia in his foot, which as he explained, was actually not as bad as it sounded.

"Usually when you rupture it, it's a better deal because it relieves any of the pain rather than a partial tear," he told reporters. "We were lucky. I would say week-to-week with him. It's not something that will be long-term, so I'm happy about that."

2026 Jets 53-Man Roster in Photos

See photos of the 2026 Jets current roster following the NFL cutdown deadline.

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RB Braelon Allen - 0
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RB Braelon Allen - 0

CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1
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CB Azareye'h Thomas - 1

CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2
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CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - 2

RB Kene Nwangwu - 3
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RB Kene Nwangwu - 3

WR Garrett Wilson - 5
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WR Garrett Wilson - 5

S Dane Belton - 6
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S Dane Belton - 6

QB Geno Smith - 7
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QB Geno Smith - 7

S Andre Cisco - 8
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S Andre Cisco - 8

Edge Will McDonald IV - 9
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Edge Will McDonald IV - 9

QB Cade Klubnik - 10
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QB Cade Klubnik - 10

P Austin McNamara - 14
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P Austin McNamara - 14

WR Adonai Mitchell - 15
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WR Adonai Mitchell - 15

TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16
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TE Kenyon Sadiq - 16

WR Tim Patrick - 17
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WR Tim Patrick - 17

WR Isaiah Williams - 18
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WR Isaiah Williams - 18

RB Breece Hall - 20
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RB Breece Hall - 20

CB Brandon Stephens - 21
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CB Brandon Stephens - 21

CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23
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CB D'Angelo Ponds - 23

CB Nahshon Wright - 26
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CB Nahshon Wright - 26

S Malachi Moore - 27
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S Malachi Moore - 27

S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29
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S Minkah Fitzpatrick - 29

Edge David Bailey - 31
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Edge David Bailey - 31

RB Isaiah Davis - 32
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RB Isaiah Davis - 32

CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37
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CB Qwan'tez Stiggers - 37

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball - 41
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LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball - 41

LS Thomas Hennessey - 42
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LS Thomas Hennessey - 42

LB Jamien Sherwood - 44
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LB Jamien Sherwood - 44

Edge Joseph Ossai - 46
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Edge Joseph Ossai - 46

FB Andrew Beck - 47
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FB Andrew Beck - 47

LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51
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LB Kiko Mauigoa - 51

Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52
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Edge Kingsley Enagbare - 52

Edge Braiden McGregor - 55
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Edge Braiden McGregor - 55

LB Demario Davis - 56
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LB Demario Davis - 56

OL Max Mitchell - 61
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OL Max Mitchell - 61

OL Dylan Parham - 64
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OL Dylan Parham - 64

OL Joe Tippmann - 66
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OL Joe Tippmann - 66

OL Armand Membou - 70
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OL Armand Membou - 70

C Josh Myers - 71
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C Josh Myers - 71

OL Olu Fashanu - 74
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OL Olu Fashanu - 74

OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79
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OL Chukwuma Okorafor - 79

WR Arian Smith - 82
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WR Arian Smith - 82

WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83
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WR Omar Cooper Jr. - 83

TE Mason Taylor - 85
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TE Mason Taylor - 85

TE Jelani Woods - 86
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TE Jelani Woods - 86

TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89
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TE Jeremy Ruckert - 89

DL Jowon Briggs - 91
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DL Jowon Briggs - 91

DL David Onyemata - 93
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DL David Onyemata - 93

DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 95
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DL Darrell Jackson Jr. - 95

DL Harrison Phillips - 97
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DL Harrison Phillips - 97

DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99
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DL T'Vondre Sweat - 99

OL Jordan Meredith
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OL Jordan Meredith

K Blake Grupe
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K Blake Grupe

LB Trevin Wallace
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LB Trevin Wallace

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All the while, Glenn and his coaches, trainers and medical staff are keeping watchful eyes on some expected key contributors. He said RBs Breece Hall and Isaiah Davis and two top draft picks, TE Kenyon Sadiq and CB D'Angelo Ponds, remain on schedule to be ready for game action in less than two weeks. That's especially important for the rookies, who both sat out in all three preseason games.

"The plan is to get them out there as much as we can," Glenn said of working Sadiq and Ponds into the practice flow this week before giving all players and coaches some down time before gearing back up for the first game week of the regular season. "But we have to make sure we do the right thing and don't mess up anything as far as our plan to have them ready for Week 1."

Another personnel move was the waiver pickup of Meredith, whom Glenn and Mougey view as a solid addition to the offensive line's depth.

"The two groups that you want to make sure are steady are the O-line and the D-line," Glenn said, adding that Meredith has some friends in the building in former one-year Las Vegas QB Geno Smith and veteran Raiders guard Dylan Parham. "He's familiar with Geno, with Parham. I'm glad we got the player, I really am. ... He's a tough guy, he loves football, he has a passion for winning, and he endears himself to his teammates. All those traits are what we want in a player."

Gallery | First Jets Practice Post-Training Camp of 2026

See the Jets players take the field for their first practice following the end of training camp.

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That's the whole reason behind putting all these players and coaches through "the worst weekend in football": trying to find, from the starting lineup to the active roster to the practice squad, the best people to help the Jets win.

"We're just trying to find the right guys," Glenn said. "This is the tough part of this season, because so many things are moving around. But we're going to make sure we've got the right guys."

"The bar has always been high since AG's been here," Myers said of the mood in the locker room as the season opener draws ever nearer. "We're trying to have high expectations for ourselves. We're trying to be the best we can be. ... I feel like the reps that we've gotten together have been good reps, and I feel like it's only raised my confidence, the more reps we've gotten."

"How do we improve as a team?" Glenn asked the rhetorical question. "How do we get the right players on this team and then how do we go through training camp and make sure our guys are physically, mentally and emotionally ready for Week 1? I just want everybody outside this building to understand that we are working our ass off to make sure we do that. Nobody sad it was going to be easy. But one thing we know is this is a bottom -line business. It's about winning.

''That's what I preach to our guys. Keep your head down, keep working. You can't worry about anything outside but understand the plan that we have. And our guys have done a good job of that."

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