Aaron Glenn Assesses 'Worst Weekend in Football' and What It Means for the Jets

Josh Myers had a great hot take on Sunday night's final roster cut to 53 players and the fallout in the days and even weeks after: "Without question, this is the worst weekend in football," the Jets center said. "There are a lot of great friends that you've got to say goodbye to, that move on in their journey. So, it's tough, yeah."

Aaron Glenn used to be in Myers' and the players' shoes at this time on the NFL calendar and now as the head coach, he still doesn't like it, but he understands it.

"These last two days have been pretty busy. It's a hectic time of the year for us," Glenn said, adding that he and GM Darren Mougey "have been in constant conversations. This roster can be pretty fluid, especially when it comes to practice squad and trying to make some moves. It's a tough situation, but I've always said, this is part of the business."

The "weekend," as Myers termed it — although it's more like the NFL's Freaky Fortnight — shifted into high gear Sunday for Glenn and Mougey as they moved 38 players. Then Monday came more decisions, as the Jets announced their trade for OL depth (for the Raiders' OL Jordan Meredith) and made a waiver acquisition in the ongoing kicking competition (acquiring Blake Grupe and releasing Jason Sanders), all while grappling with signing 16 players for their initial practice squad.

And, oh yeah, practicing for opening day at Tennessee on Sept. 13, while continuing to manage ongoing injury situations. Glenn detailed a new injury, to Joseph Ossai, the fifth-year pass rusher expected to be a part of the Jets' edge-rushing rotation. Glenn said Ossai ruptured the plantar fascia in his foot, which as he explained, was actually not as bad as it sounded.