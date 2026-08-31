Jets HC Aaron Glenn: Cade Klunbik is Our Backup Quarterback

On Sunday night, the Jets released Bailey Zappe and waived Brady Cook. While the Dolphins claimed Cook off waivers, Glenn indicated the Jets could add another QB to the practice squad.

The Jets have been encouraged by Klubnik's poise and athleticism. In the second preseason game at the Steelers, Klubnik took a shotgun snap on first and 10 from inside his own end zone. He wanted to throw to his right, but the Steelers had it well-defended. He stayed calm and took a quick look at RB Kene Nwangwu leaking out of the backfield before delivering a dart to Isaiah Williams on the back side for 7 yards.

"Probably my favorite play for him in the game was when we were backed up," said OC Frank Reich. "And we drop back in the pocket and he's in the end zone, and we called something to the right that I thought was going to be a get it out, quick thing, and they covered it. He had to progress all the way back to the No. 3 guy on the backside, and man, he just looked extremely poised in the pocket. That's hard to do for a quarterback in the NFL. Standing in the endzone – No. 1's not open, No. 2's not open, okay let me work back here to No. 3 and I'm standing in the end zone. He did it like he's been doing it for years, so that was probably, for him, my favorite play. So, he's made good progress."

The Jets traded up 18 slots with the Cincinnati Bengals in Round 4 to draft Klubnik, marking the largest upward move in a picks-for-picks same day draft-day trade in franchise history. Klubnik (6-2, 207) went 26-14 as a starter at Clemson while becoming the fifth Tigers QB to start 40 games. In 12 starts last season, Klubnik competed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,943 yards with 16 TDs and 6 INTs. He'll start his NFL career as Smith's backup in Tennessee when the Jets open the regular season against the Titans on Sept. 13.