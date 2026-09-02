Rookies Kenyon Sadiq and D'Angelo Ponds Are Almost Ready for Takeoff

Kenyon Sadiq was back participating in position drills for the first time in nearly a month on Monday afternoon after head coach Aaron Glenn provided a promising update about the rookie TE and CB D'Angelo Ponds.
"The plan is to get them out there as much as we can, but we have to make sure we do the right thing and make sure we don't mess up anything as far as our plan to be ready for Week 1," Glenn said.
Ponds missed all of training camp with a calf strain and has yet to practice. Sadiq participated in the first three practices of camp before suffering a setback in his recovery from offseason hernia surgery.
With the regular season rapidly approaching, what is realistic to expect from the rookies? Well, Glenn said it's no different than any player coming back from injury.
"We cannot say, 'OK, these guys are going to get 60 plays out there.' We don't want to do that," Glenn said. "We want to make sure that we understand how many plays they can get, if those are 20, 25, whatever it is, to make sure that we manage them the right way to where they can build up to play a number of plays in the game."
It's about building stamina, and returning to practice is the first step for Sadiq and Ponds to eventually make their professional debuts.
The Standard
Aaron Glenn doesn't need to clarify his standards for the Jets – the players are well aware.
"The expectations have been set by AG, by the coaches, by the leadership, is that we're going to go out there, play physical football, we're going to execute at a high level and we're going to play our standard of football," S Minkah Fitzpatrick said. "And I have confidence in knowing that we're going to do that because that's what we did during camp."
And if anyone isn't meeting those demands, they'll be called out.
"It could be a coach, teammate, trainer," Fitzpatrick said. "Everybody knows the standard that we're trying to live up to."
Check out photos that captured every touchdown the Jets and takeaway the team recorded during the 2026 preseason.
Deserving Opportunity for Jelani Woods
TE Jelani Woods took full advantage of training camp, practiced well and earned a spot on the active roster.
"I think we all saw that from the games and in practice, he deserves an opportunity to be a part of this team," Glenn said.
At 6-7, 253, Woods is the biggest tight end in the room. Jeremy Ruckert and Mason Taylor are listed at 6-5, and rookie Kenyon Sadiq is 6-3.
"His ability to block at the point of attack has been really, really good," Glenn said. "Then his ability to make plays in the red zone has been good, too."
Against the Steelers in the preseason, the Jets drove down the field into the red zone and from the 13-yard line, Woods moved off his block and into space on the left side where QB Geno Smith threw him the ball. Woods ran into the end zone to score on that opening drive.
"He deserves the opportunity, I'm glad he took advantage of it," Glenn said.
Keep on Kicking
The Jets claimed K Blake Grupe off waivers on Monday as the kicking competition continues – Jason Sanders was waived and signed to the practice squad.
Grupe was on the Colts' practice squad last season but was signed to the active roster for the final five games of the season. He made all 11 of his field-goal attempts, including a franchise-long 60-yarder in the elements at the Seahawks. Grupe spent the summer in Indianapolis but was released on Sunday.
At 5-7, 157, Grupe's size drew a laugh from HC Aaron Glenn during his press conference.
"He's a small guy, but he's a good player," Glenn said with a grin. "I'm looking forward to getting him out here with us and kicking. To me, when you look at that position, you always want to have competition and to me, we always try to get competition at the positions and we're always looking at it that way."