Aaron Glenn Shares Tip He Learned From Sean Payton When Scripting Practices

"That's going to test me. It's going to test the quarterbacks, it's going to test the defense on how we have to operate," Glenn said. "That'll be a good one to go through."

*Jetcetera *Now that training camp is over, media availabilities are much shorter so here's a brief set of observations. ... TE Kenyon Sadiq worked through position drills for the second consecutive practice while Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods did not practice Wednesday. ... New kicker Blake Grupe is wearing No. 11, so QB Bailey Zappe, who was added to the practice squad on Tuesday, is now wearing No. 4. ... Just how DT T'Vondre Sweat stands out because of his massive, 6-7, 366-pound frame, Grupe stands out for his smaller 5-7,156-pound build, which HC Aaron Glenn laughed about during his Monday press conference. ... Glenn is excited about TE Mason Taylor's progress in gaining yards after the catch: "He made some unbelievable catches in camp," Glenn said. ... Glenn was surprised LB Trevin Wallace, who the Jets claimed off waivers, was even available and said he's "violent when he tackles." ... Glenn has started looking into the Titans "quite a bit" already as Week 1 quickly approaches.