Behind the Scenes Rookie Edge David Bailey Isn't Always 'Rookie-Like'

In the short time edge David Bailey has been with the Jets, he's been described as a dedicated, thoughtful and smart rookie. ... Most of the time, that is.

Across the board, Bailey, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, has been praised by his coaches and his teammates for his thoroughly professional approach before playing in his first NFL game that matters. Like so many 23-year-olds, elite athlete or not, most have been known to experience a brain-fart or two.

"Well, he lost his car keys the other day, that is rookie like," said DT Harrison Phillips who like Bailey, earned a degree at Stanford University. "Small things."

Before decamping for his only season at Texas Tech, where he logged 14.5 sacks last year, Bailey played three years for the Cardinal. He left Palo Alto, CA, with a one-of-a-kind bachelor's degree in Science, Technology and Society. Phillips, no slouch himself, left with a sheepskin for a bachelor's degree -- a double major in Sociology and Science, Technology and Society (STS), and a minor in Education.

Phillips on Wednesday left little doubt how he feels about the young professional.

"If we leave the team meeting some guys are in special teams, some guys are not special teams," Phillips said. "So you might have an extra 20-30 minutes to go get some extra treatment. Are you going to scroll through social media? Are you going to go to the position room and cut on some film? And just in those organic interactions, every time I see him walking around, he only has an iPad in his hand.