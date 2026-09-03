Edge Joseph Ossai is 'Week to Week' After Foot Injury

"From what I see he wants, he wants, I'm trying not to give too much away," Ossai said when asked about the culture Glenn has created. "I just want to pop out Week 1, and people see what we're about. But he's, he's, he's … yeah. Yeah," he said, nodding to himself with a grin before moving on to the next question.

Once Ossai makes his return to the field, that energy will be expected -- it was just starting to be noticed.

"Any time Joe steps on the field, he's going to bring the juice and he's going to fly to the football," Enagbare said.

Ossai was a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and played four years with the Bengals before signing with the Jets in free agency. In 2024 and 2025, his production noticeably increased with 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles in each season.

"I think it was just a game of perseverance," Ossai said when asked to describe the leap. "Because the first two seasons I was role playing, but injuries played a huge role in that position, on that job description so to speak."

Those two seasons helped his confidence and being injury-free helped. "When it was time to go, I just put my head down and went," Ossai said.

While his timeline continues to look different from his teammates, Ossai, throughout his life, has vowed "to run my own race."

"I've got to focus on the 1 percent," Ossai said. "I think going through this and being where I am, I can't put three weeks of work just in one day underneath my belt and be where I want to be even though I want to be like that."

Ossai might not have revealed the culture Glenn is promoting from within, but it's enough to make him excited about eventually taking the field with the rest of the unit.

"We got some [nods head] you know what I'm saying?" Ossai said with another smirk. "And then AG leading it all, the fire he brings … there's no way you leave a room or a defensive meeting where you don't want to run through a wall.