Woody Johnson to be Honored at Tunnel to Towers Foundation Gala

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T) announced that Jets Chairman (Owner) Woody Johnson will be honored with the "Let Us Do Good" Award at the Foundation's Gala in December.

"Woody Johnson has been standing with our families for more than a decade, and he's never once asked for anything in return. Because of Woody, his family, and the Betty Wood Johnson Foundation, six catastrophically injured veterans are living in specially adapted smart homes today, and first responder families across this country are keeping their homes," said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO, Tunnel to Towers Foundation. "My brother Stephen ran toward people who needed him without asking what it would cost him — Woody has been doing the same thing for twelve years. There's no one more deserving of the Let Us Do Good Award."

Through the T2T-Johnson partnership, funding has helped provide specially adapted smart homes for six catastrophically injured veterans, including Army Specialist Bryan Dilberian, Sergeant Adam Keys, Army Specialist Matt Leyva, USMC Sergeant Aaron Alonso and Corporal Scott Nokes. Last month, Johnson, the Jets and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation surprised Command Sergeant Major William "Bud" McElroy with a mortgage-free smart home.

Out of the Depths of Tragedy

McElroy, a Purple Heart recipient who lost his right leg below the knee while serving as a fireman and infantryman in the Army Reserve, became the first one-legged soldier to return to combat service in Iraq. His life changed dramatically in 2003 when he was severely wounded while helping fellow service members reach safety during an attack in Baghdad. McElroy sustained an abdominal injury and spinal cord damage that ultimately left him confined to a wheelchair.

"For an organization like the Jets to support Tunnel to Towers is amazing because Tunnels to Towers has come out of the depths of tragedy. New York has come out of the depths of tragedy and now they're actually helping people out – they're giving," McElroy said. "To do nothing but want to give to other people is amazing."

Founded in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life on September 11, 2001, Tunnel to Towers continues to bridge generations and remind people of the spirt of service embodied by Stephen Siller.

Siller, a dedicated firefighter assigned to Brooklyn's Squad 1 on 9/11, drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel after receiving he got word on his scanner of a plane that had hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center. After finding out the Tunnel had been closed for security purposes, Siller put 60 pounds of gear on his back and raced on foot through the tunnel to the Twin Towers.

"We have so many Americans that have joined us on this mission," said Frank Siller. "Ambassador Johnson has donated millions of dollars at a time. He knows about service. He served us as ambassador and his mom was in the Navy and Air Force in World War II. So, it's full circle. He gets it."

Johnson's mother, the late Betty Wold Johnson, enlisted in the Navy's WAVE after the attack on Pearl Harbor. She was stationed in Corpus Christi, TX and helped train young fighter pilots in flight simulators at Rhode Island's Naval Air Station.

"Miss Betty, she was away in World War II," said Steve Castleton, who has been the Jets' military liaison since 2013. "And that was drummed into him at a young age – service. I just can't say enough about that.."

'Our Responsibility to the Veterans and First Responders'

In a tribute to the 343 FDNY firefighters who died on 9/11, Tunnel to Towers is delivering 343 mortgage-free smart homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.

"Younger generations should understand what happened and the response and the courage of people who died and who rescued people on that day," Johnson said. "Recognizing our responsibility to the veterans and the first responders has always been a key part of the Jets culture going back to the Hess family and it's our duty to continue to honor and support the heroes and their families."

The Jets and Tunnel to Towers will be awarding two more smart homes at Jets game this season. Tunnel to Towers will additionally be giving out 25 smart homes on 9/11 and between Thanksgiving and Christmas when at least one home will be awarded per day.

The smart homes feature automated doors and lighting, wider halls and doorways, special showers to accommodate wheelchairs, automatic door locks, cabinets, counters, and stove tops that can be raised and lowered, backup generators, and smartphone or iPad control of the whole house.

"It's an amazing organization to give a smart home," Castleton said. "Think about a custom-built smart home. It's what we should do for the catastrophically injured soldiers. How do you not do it? And to pay off mortgages, for first responding families who die in the line of work. It's great."